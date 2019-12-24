2019 Study of Worldwide IoT Solutions and Market Opportunities: A 16-Report Research Bundle with Forecasts to 2024

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Internet of Things Solutions and Market Opportunities by AI and IoT Technologies, Infrastructure, Connectivity, Management (Network, Device and Data), Applications, Services and Industry Solutions 2019 - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This is the most comprehensive 16-report research bundle, covering the IoT market including market by technology, applications, services, and specific solutions.

This is must-have for any vendor looking to either enter into a portion of the IoT market and/or expand offerings into new segments (consumer, enterprise, industrial and/or government) and specific industry verticals. This research includes many reports focused on specific IoT market opportunity areas, consisting of almost three thousand pages of total research. Areas covered include supporting technologies such as 5G in IoT and edge computing as well as core IoT areas such as sensors, devices, and data management. In fact, it includes the most comprehensive research covering core IoT hardware, software, and firmware as well as supporting technologies such as AI and edge computing.



This research includes a comprehensive analysis of IoT in connected homes, smart buildings and cities as well as industry-specific IoT solutions such as asset tracking. It also includes IoT managed services with an emphasis on data management in core and edge networks, big data analytics in IoT, and emerging business models for IoT Data as a Service (DaaS). It also includes analysis of the emerging Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT), which represents AI support of IoT in which the former as machine learning and decision support and the latter provides connectivity and signaling. This will accelerate the IoT data economy including many opportunities for IoT data syndication in an IoT DaaS model.



This research provides an analysis of all major segments (consumer, enterprise, industrial, and government). From an IoT business to business perspective, this research addresses emerging opportunities in enterprise and industrial automation including the use of Industrial IoT (IIoT) solutions involving robotics, teleoperation, and smart machines to automate many business processes beyond the manufacturing environment. Especially within IIoT and enterprise IoT solutions, there is a market need to focus on optimized IoT device management, which is also covered in this research.



Select Research Findings

Embedded AI in support of IIoT smart objects will reach $4.6B globally by 2024

globally by 2024 Hybrid voice and text chatbots market will reach $331.5M USD globally by 2024

globally by 2024 5G and IoT enabled smart machines represent a $1.2B global opportunity by 2024

global opportunity by 2024 Global asset tracking market for AI in embedded devices will grow at 28.2% through 2024

Overall market for AI in big data and IoT will be led by Asia Pac followed by North America

followed by Integrated platforms will lead consumer IoT device management, exceeding $450M by 2024

by 2024 Application revenue for edge computing in 5G will reach 40% of infrastructure spending by 2024

Driven by edge computing, micro-datacenters represent a $1.9B USD opportunity globally by 2024

opportunity globally by 2024 IoT technology will need to adapt to support the dynamic between public and private wireless networks

AI in industrial machines will reach $415M globally by 2024 with collaborative robot growth at 42.5% CAGR

globally by 2024 with collaborative robot growth at 42.5% CAGR IoT networks will be multi-vendor with many technologies, necessitating the need for systems integration

Traditional product companies will shift towards a service-oriented focus with IIoT supporting performance visibility

IoT systems will become increasingly more cognitive rather than relying solely upon autonomic event-response logic

IoT solutions will improve lifecycle cost management for facilities and equipment through more intelligence utilization, maintenance, and predictive replacement

Global Market for Devices in support of Government Security and Monitoring Equipment (CCTVs, Cameras, etc.) and Structural Health Monitoring Devices will reach $4.6 Billion USD by 2024

Reports and Topics Covered



Smart Machines in Enterprise, Industrial Automation, and IIoT by Technology, Product, Solution, and Industry Verticals 2019-2024

1. Introduction

2. Smart Machine Ecosystem

3. Smart Machine Market Analysis and Forecasts

4. Company Analysis

5. Conclusions and Recommendations

6. Appendix: General Purpose AI Market Analysis and Forecasts



Teleoperation and Telerobotics: Technologies and Solutions for Enterprise and Industrial Automation 2019-2024

1. Executive Summary

2. Overview

3. Automation and Robotics in Industrial IoT

4. Teleoperation and Telerobotics

5. Role of Teleoperation and Telerobotics in Automation

6. Impact of Teleoperation and Telerobotics

7. Teleoperation and Telerobotics in Edge Networks

8. Teleoperation and Telerobotics Market Analysis and Forecasts

9. Conclusions and Recommendations

10. Appendix: Digital Twin Product and Service Ecosystem



IoT Market by Connectivity, Hardware (Devices, Electronics, Things, Components, and Infrastructure), Software, and Applications in Industry Verticals 2019-2024

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Company Analysis

4. IoT Market Analysis and Forecasts 2019-2024

5. Conclusions and Recommendations



5G in IoT by Connectivity, Infrastructure, Sensors, Devices (Type, Sector, Verticals), and Things 2019-2024

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. 5G IoT Ecosystem Analysis

4. Managing the Things in IoT

5. Managing Devices in Support of IoT Things

6. 5G in IoT Market Analysis and Forecasts 2020-2024

7. 5G IoT Device and Things Market Analysis and Forecasts 2020-2024

8. Company Analysis

9. Conclusions and Recommendations

10. Appendix: 5G Supporting Technologies



Big Data in Internet of Things: IoT Data Management, Analytics, and Decision Making 2019-2024

1. Executive Summary

2. Big Data in Internet of Things

3. Big Data in IoT Business Trends and Predictions

4. Big Data in IoT Vendor Ecosystem

5. Big Data in IoT Market Analysis and Forecasts

6. Key Companies

7. Summary and Conclusions



IoT Technology Market by Hardware, Software, Platforms, and Solutions in Industry Verticals 2019-2024

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Overview

4. Technology and Value Chain

5. Company Analysis

6. IoT Technology Market Analysis and Forecasts 2019-2024

7. Conclusions and Recommendations



Artificial Intelligence of Things: AIoT Market by Technology and Solutions 2019-2024

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. AIoT Technology and Market

4. AIoT Applications Analysis

5. Analysis of Important AIoT Companies

6. AIoT Market Analysis and Forecasts 2019-2024

7. Conclusions and Recommendations



Connected Home Market by Technology, Computing Type, Service Provider, Application Type, User Interface, Connection Type, Communication Interface, Deployment Type, and Region 2019-2024

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Companies and Solutions

4. Select Organizations and Standards Groups

5. Global Connected Homes by Target Market 2019-2024

6. Global Connected Home Market by Apps and Solutions 2019-2024

7. North America Connected Home Forecasts 2019-2024

8. Europe Connected Home Forecasts 2019-2024

9. Asia Pacific Connected Home Forecasts 2019-2024

10. Middle East and Africa Connected Home Forecasts 2019-2024



Virtual Personal Assistants (VPA) and Smart Speaker Market: Artificial Intelligence Enabled Smart Advisers, Intelligent Agents, and VPA Devices 2019-2024

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Overview

4. Ecosystem and Market Impact

5. VPA Market Analysis and Forecasts 2019-2024

6. Regional VPA Market Analysis and Forecasts 2019-2024

7. Analysis of Leading Companies in VPA Market

8. VPA Company and Solution Analysis

9. Conclusions and Recommendations



IoT Device Management Market by Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, and Government IoT Device Provisioning, Administration, Surveillance, Maintenance and Analytics 2019-2024

1. Executive Summary

2. About the Study

3. Introduction

4. IoT Device Management Service Delivery Analysis

5. IoT Device Management Company and Solution Analysis

6. Smart and Connected IoT Device Ecosystem

7. IoT Device Management Market Analysis and Forecasts 2019-2024

8. IoT Device Management Solutions for Consumer Segment 2019-2024

9. IoT Device Management Solutions for Enterprise 2019-2024

10. IoT Device Management Solutions for Industrial Segment 2019-2024

11. IoT Device Management Solutions for Government IoT

12. Appendix: Outlook and Issues for Managing IoT Devices in Healthcare



Smart Buildings Market by Technology (AI, IoT, Indoor Wireless), Infrastructure, Solutions (Asset Tracking, Data Analytics, IWMS), and Regions 2019-2024

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Smart Building Challenges and Opportunities

4. Smart Building Organizations and Initiatives

5. Company Analysis

6. Smart Buildings Market Analysis and Forecasts 2019-2024

7. Conclusions and Recommendations



Industrial Internet of Things: IIoT Market by Technologies, Solutions and Services 2019-2024

1. Executive Summary

2. Overview

3. IIoT Technologies

4. IIoT in Industry Verticals

5. IIoT Company Analysis

6. IIoT Global Market Analysis and Forecasts 2019-2024

7. Future of IIoT Technologies, Solutions, and Deployment



Multi Access Edge Computing Market by Infrastructure, Equipment Category, Deployment Models, Computing as a Service Offerings, Network Connectivity, Applications, Analytics Types, Market Segment, Industry Verticals, and Region 2019-2024

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. MEC Technology, Platforms, and Architecture

4. MEC Market Drivers and Opportunities

5. MEC Ecosystem

6. MEC Application and Service Strategies

7. Multi-Access Edge Computing Deployment

8. Multi-Access Edge Computing Market Analysis and Forecasts

9. Conclusions and Recommendations

10. Appendix One: Real-time Data Analytics Revenue

11. Appendix Two: 5G Technology and Solution Outlook



Connected Device Market for Consumer, Enterprise, and Industrial IoT Devices by Use Case, Device Type, Application, Region, and Country 2019-2024

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Smart and Connected IoT Device Ecosystem

4. Smart and Connected Device Technology Enablers

5. Smart and Connected IoT Device Market Drivers

6. Global Markets for Connected Devices

7. Markets for Connected Devices in Consumer IoT

8. Markets for Connected Devices in Enterprise IoT

9. Markets for Connected Devices in Industrial IoT

10. Markets for Connected Devices in Government IoT

11. Company Analysis

12. Future of Smart and Connected Devices

13. Conclusions and Recommendations



Asset Tracking Market by Technology, Infrastructure, Connection Type, Mobility, Location Determination, and Industry Verticals 2019-2024

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Asset Tracking Solutions

4. Asset Tracking in Industry Verticals

5. Company Analysis

6. Asset Tracking Market Forecasts 2019-2024

7. Conclusions and Recommendations



IoT Data as a Service (IoTDaaS): Acquiring (capturing and/or licensing), Storing, Processing, and Distributing IoT Data 2019-2024

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Overview

4. IoT Data as a Service Forecasts 2019-2024

5. Conclusions and Recommendations



Companies Mentioned



1010Data (Advance Communication Corp.)

42Gears Mobility Systems Pvt Ltd.

AB Electrolux

ABB Ltd.

Abode

Abundant Power

Accenture PLC

Actian Corporation

Actsoft Inc.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Advantech

Advantrack

Aeon Labs LLC

Aeris

Affinegy, Inc

Affinity Automation, LLC

AGT International

AIBrian Inc.

Alation

Alibaba

Allegro Software Development Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Alluvium

Alphabet

Alpine Data Labs

Alteryx

Amazon Inc.

Amdocs

American Auto-Matrix

American Digitals

American Energy Management

AMMAMSIC Technology Corp

Ampla Soluciones S.L.

Analog Devices Inc.

Analytikia

Anova Data

Apache Software Foundation

Appin Associates

Apple Inc.

Apptricity

APTEAN (Formerly CDC Software)

ARI Fleet

ARM Holdings

Arrayent Inc.

Arundo Analytics

Arvento

ASAP Systems

AssetPanda

Assodomotica

AT&T

Athena Engineering, Inc

Athena Health Inc.

Atmel Corporation

ATOS

Attunity

August Home , Inc.

, Inc. Automated Control Inc.

Axiros

Ayla Networks Inc.

Azbil

Azuga Fleet

B+B SmartWorx

Baidu

Barbara IoT

Be Home247

Belimo

BGI

Big Panda

Bina Technologies Inc.

Blackberry Ltd.

Blue Clover Devices

Booz Allen Hamilton

Bosch Software Innovations GmbH

Brandt Automation, Inc

Brighterion Inc.

Brilliant Info Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Buddy

Building IQ

Building Robotics

C3, Inc.

Cadillac Fairview

CalAmp

Canvass Analytics

Capgemini

Carmalink

Central Coast Environmental Controls

Cerner Corporation

Chamberlain Group

Chania Tech Giants: Baidu, Alibaba, and Tencent

Chekhra Business Solutions

Cisco System Inc.

Citrix Systems

CLC Bio

ClearPath GPS

Cloudera

CloudMinds

Cogito Ltd.

Cognitive Systems Corp.

Computer Science Corporation (CSC)

Compuverde

Copper Tree Analytics

CRAY Inc.

Crestron Electronics Inc.

Crux Informatics

CSR

Ctrl Shift

Cumulocity GmBH

Current Analytics, Inc.

Cvidya

Cybatar

Cylon

Cypress Semiconductor Corp

Data Inc.

Data Stax

Databricks

DataDirect Network

Dataiku

Datalogic S.P.A

Datameer

Definiens

Dell EMC

Deloitte

Delta Controls

Devicepilot

Digi International

Digital Reasoning Systems Inc.

Distech Controls

Domo

DriveFactor (or CCC Drive)

DT42

E.M.S. Technologies

Eagle Energy, Inc

EATON

Echelon Corporation

eClinicalWorks

Ecobee

Ecova

Ecovacs Robotics

EFT Energy

Elecsys Corporation

Elemco Building Controls

Enea AB

Energent

Energy ETC, Inc.

EnergyCAP

EnerNOC

Enovity, Inc.

Entigral Systems Inc.

Epic Systems Corporation

Epicor Software Corporation

eSight Energy

Essence Group

Estrack

ETI Software Solutions

Express Logic Inc.

Facebook Inc.

Falkonry

Fleet Complete

Fleet Safety Institute

Fleetilla

Fleetistics

FleetManager

FleetMind (Safe Fleet Holdings)

Fleetup

Fluentd

Flytxt

Frazier Service Co.

Freshworks

Fujitsu Ltd.

Gemalto N.V.

Genalice

General Electric

General Vision Inc.

Genesis Automation

GenomOncology

Geotab

GigaTrack

Globalstar

Go Fleet

GoodData Corporation

Google Inc.

Gopher Protocol

GPS Insight

GPS Trackit

Graphcore

Greenplum

Grid Gain Systems

GridPoint

Groundhog Technologies

GSAttrack (Global Satellite Engineering)

Guavus

Gurtam

H2O.ai

Hack/reduce

Haier Group Corporation

Hawkeye Energy Solutions

Helium Systems Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hitachi Data Systems

HomeLink Technologies

Honda Smart Home

Honeywell International Inc.

Horizon Controls

Hortonworks

HPCC Systems

HTNG

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Hubbell Building Automation

Hubitat

IBM Corp.

Illumina Inc

Impinj Inc.

Imply Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

Informatica

Ingersoll-Rand Inc.

Inncom

Innodisk

Inseego

Insteon

Intel Corporation

Intellastar

Inter Logix

Inter Systems Corporation

Interactor

Intermatic

IntouchGPS (GPSTrackit)

IVD Industry Connectivity Consortium-IICC

J2 Innovations

JAMF Software

Jasper (Cisco Jasper)

JDA Software Group Inc.

Johnson Controls

Jolly Technologies Inc.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Kangaroo

Kaspersky Lab

KMC Controls

Knome,Inc.

Legrand

Leica Biosystems (Danaher)

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Lexi Devices, Inc.

LG Electronics

Litum IoT

Lojack

Lon Mark International

Longview

Losant IoT Inc.

Lowry Solutions Inc.

LowV Systems, Inc.

Lynx Spring

Lytx

M2M in Motion

MapR

Marklogic

Marvell

Matrix42 AG

Mayo Medical Laboratories

McKesson Corporation

MediaTek Inc.

Medical Information Technology Inc. (MEDITECH)

Medio

Medopad

Microchip Technology Inc.

Micron Technology

Microsoft Corp.

Microstrategy

Mix Telematics

MobileIron, Inc.

Mojix Inc.

Momentum IoT

MongoDB (Formerly 10Gen)

MU Sigma

Mycroft

N-of-One

Near Future, LLC

Nest (Google)

Netapp

Netgear

Netgem

Network and Automation Systems

NEXIA

NexTek Power Systems

NexTraq (Michelin)

NimbeLink

Nokia Corporation

Northrop Grumman

NTT Data

NVIDIA Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

OME

Omnitracs

OnAsset Intelligence Inc.

Open Text (Actuate Corporation)

Opera Solutions

Oracle Corporation

Orbcomm

Oregan Networks Ltd.

Palantir Technologies Inc.

Particle

Passtime

Pathway Genomics Corporation

PcsInfinity

Pedigree Technologies

Pentaho (Hitachi)

Pepper

Perkin Elmer

Philips

Phoenix Energy Technologies

Platfora

Priva

Progressive Engineering & Design

Proto Homes

Proximetry Inc. (Relayr)

PTC Corporation

QBurst

Qlik Tech

Qualcomm Incorporated

Quality Systems Inc (QSI)

Quantum Aviation Solutions

Quertle

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Rackspace

Ramco Electrical Contracting Corp.

Raven Connected (KlashWerks Inc.)

RBH Access Technologies, Inc.

Real Time Innovation

Red Hat

RedBeam Inc.

Reliable Controls

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Revolution Analytics

Rhino Fleet

Roambee

Robert Bosch GmbH

Roche Diagnostics

Rocket Fuel Inc.

Rockwell Automation

Rohm Semiconductor

SafeFleet

Salesforce Inc.

Samsara

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Sato Holdings Corporation

Sawyers Control Systems, Inc.

Schneider Electric

Scout Alarm

Selventa Inc.

Semtech Corporation

Sendum Wireless Corporation

Sensata Technologies

Sense Networks

Senseaware (Fedex)

Sensitech Inc.

Sequans

Shanghai Data Exchange

SharkNinja

Sharp

Shenitech

ShiftPixy

Siemens AG

Sierra Wireless Inc. (Numerex)

Sisense

SiteWhere LLC.

SK Telecom

Skybitz

Smardt

Smart Asset Manager Limited

Smart Path GPS

SmartThings

SmithMicro Software

Social Cops

SoftBank Robotics

Software AG/Terracotta

Sojern

Somfy

Sophos Plc

Sortly Inc.

SOTI Inc.

SpaceX

SparkCognition Inc.

Speedshield Technologies (Adaptalift Group)

Spireon Inc.

Splice Machine

Splunk

Sprint Corporation

Sqrrl

Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

& Decker Inc. Starcom

STMicroelectronics

Sullivan & McLaughlin Companies, Inc.

Sumo Logic

Sunquest Information Systems

Supermicro

Surveillance Grid Company

Switch Automation

Symantec Corporation

Synergetic Systems

Syska Hennessy

T-Mobile

TA Canada (Convergint)

(Convergint) Tableau Software

Taco Comfort

Targa Telematics SPA

Tata Consultancy Services

TE connectivity

Technicolor

Telefonica

Telit

Tellmeplus

Teltrac Navman

Tencent

Tend.ai

Tenna

Teradata

Terminus

TerraBridge Innovations in Technology, Inc.

Tesla

Texas Instruments Inc.

Thermo-Trol Systems, Inc.

ThetaRay

Thethings.io

Think Big Analytics

Thoughtworks

Tibbo Systems

TIBCO

TomTom International BV

Topcon Corporation

TrackX

Trane

Trend Controls

Tridium

Trimble Inc.

Tube Mogul

Tuya Smart

TVL Inc. (WiseTrack)

Ubisense Group Plc.

Unilectric

United Technologies

UpKeep Maintenance Management

Uptake

Vantage

Vera Control, Ltd.

Verdigris Technologies Inc.

Verint Systems

Verizon Wireless

Veros Systems

Viconics

VMware (Part of EMC)

Vodafone Limited

VolMetrix

Vykon

Wasp Barcode Technologies Inc.

Whirlpool Corporation

Wind River Systems Inc.

Windward Software

Wink

Wipro

Workday (Platfora)

Worldsensing

Wovyn LLC.

WSO2

WuXi NextCode Genomics

XanTech

Xiaomi Technology

XILINX Inc.

Xively (LogMeIn)

Zebra Technologies

Zentri

Zerion Software Inc.

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Zonar Systems (Continental AG)

Zoomdata

Zubie

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/687k0u

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

