2019 Study on Connected Packaging/Labels and the Internet of Things (IoT): Volumes 1 & 2

Connected Packaging is defined as a carrier of various types of electronic or optically read devices that can transform packaged goods into sensor platforms that can provide:

Unique serialised IDs codes

A gateway to the Internet

Smartphones (or dedicated readers) are then used to access the embedded code (electronic or digital) and this then drives an action in the associated IoT system. Packaging can also house devices able to sense any changes that take place and store any variable data relating to the way the pack has been handled/used; e.g. a physical change (e.g. tampering or re-filling) or an environmental change (e.g. temperature exposure profile). Connected Packaging can also be achieved with optical devices (e.g.: digitally printed unique codes).



RFID/NFC enabled Connected Packaging solutions at an item level have been a long time in coming and scale-up & widespread rollout has so far remained somewhat elusive.



The exception, of course, is UHF RFID apparel labels for stock control which has achieved widespread acceptance and has effectively become a standard in many retail outlets around the world today. Nevertheless, in 2019 the industry looks to be largely past the hype cycle phase and the industry is poised to gain more traction in the retail sector.



While on the supply side of radio/electronic (both the UHF RFID industry and the NFC) there has been a substantial amount of development & trialing and this has been gathering pace in recent years.



Recent technology developments have been resulting in a marked uplift in the industry's prospects, compared to only a few years ago when previously the relatively high unit costs of radio/electronic gateway devices had inclined brand owners to delay adoption.

Key Topics Covered



VOLUME 1



1. Introduction

1.1. Report Objectives & Scope



2. The Disruptive Change Underway in Retail

2.1. The Amazon Effect

2.2. Smart Cabinets / Kiosks

2.2.1. Stora Enso - e-kiosk / ECO Tag

2.3. Other Retailer Innovations

2.4. Omni-channel Management & Distribution

2.4.1. Implementation of RFID Omni-Channel Distribution Systems

2.5. Frictionless Retail' & the Retail IoT

2.6. The Key Role for Smartphones in Future Retail



3. Connected Packaging in Context

3.1. Global Market for Packaging - All Types including Retail Packaging

3.2. Smart Packaging - 9 Distinct Applications

3.3. Connected Packaging - Definition

3.4. The Internet of Packaging (IoP)



4. Business Value - The IoT

4.1. IoT Connectivity & Intrinsic Authentication

4.2. IoT Platforms & Big Data

4.3. The Insatiable Market Demand for Data

4.3.1. Intrinsic ID Layer

4.3.2. On-Pack IoT Platform Layer

4.3.3. Off-Pack Cloud Layer



Part I: Review of Enabling Technologies for the Internet of Packaging (IoP)



5. IoT Sensor Platforms

5.1. Near Field Communication (NFC) IoP Sensor Platforms

5.1.1. Crypto RFID / NFC Tags - Secure / Unclonable

5.1.2. NFC Tap' Technology - Connecting to Additional Online Content

5.1.3. Apple iOS Devices vs Android

5.1.4. NFC-based Time Temperature IoT Sensor Platforms

5.1.5. SecureRF LIME Tag Group Theoretic Crypto Engine - Veridify

5.2. Ultra-High Frequency (UHF) RFID Chip-based IoT Sensor Platforms

5.3. Combination NFC / UHF Sensor Platforms

5.3.1. EM Microelectronic-Marin - Swatch - EM4423 Dual UHF / NFC chip

5.3.2. Huayuan

5.3.3. Smartrac - Web DF Inlays

5.4. Barriers to Adoption of Radio-electronic Devices

5.4.1. Cost Effectiveness

5.4.2. Read Range

5.4.3. Sensor Capabilities

5.4.4. Other Factors

5.5. Security Considerations

5.6. Other Multi-Functional IoT Sensor Platforms

5.7. Printed Electronic Promises Low-cost IoT Sensor Platforms

5.7.1. Printed Electronics - Types of Application

5.7.2. Massive Savings will Trigger Long Awaited Tipping Point in the Market

5.7.3. Moore's Law - IoT for Everyday Objects - Incl. Packaging / Labels

5.7.4. IoT Sensor Cost Breakdown - Conventional/Printed Electronics

5.7.5. Printed Electronics - Processes, Technologies & Substrates

5.8. Read Range Considerations & Types of Application

5.8.1. Fields of Application - Short, Long & Extended Range RFID

5.9. Super-fast 5th-Generation Wireless Systems (5G)

5.10. Optical Codes vs RFID / NFC IoT Platforms

5.10.1. Substitution or Co-existence - Radio-electronic vs Optical

5.10.2. Print Quality Requirements for 2D / QR Codes

5.10.3. Digital Watermarking Embedded in Print

5.10.3.1. Case Study - Digimarc BarCode for Packaging

5.10.4. Mass Customisation / Mass Serialisation & Encryption

5.10.5. Cost / Run Length - Digital Printing

5.11. Touch-activated for Mobile Devices

5.11.1. TouchCode - T-Ink

5.11.2. Edding Code - PRISMA ID (Prismade Labs)

5.11.3. Touch Transfer Technology - Interactive Product Solutions

5.11.4. 3TA - Optricks / Multi Packaging Solutions

5.12. Pack Recognition: Visual Search & Product Tagging

5.13. Big Data - An Overview

5.13.1. Global Data Storage Capacity Requirements

5.13.2. Main Components of a Big Data Ecosystem

5.13.3. Big Data, the IoT & Retail

5.14. Data Analytics - An Overview

5.14.1. Unstructured Data Types

5.14.2. Using Analytics for the Optimisation of Marketing

5.14.3. Digital Analytics

5.14.4. Analytics - Some Potential Dangers



Part II: Applications - Connected Packaging & Labels



6. Packaging/Label Applic'ns - IoT Sensor Platforms

6.1. Sensor Function - An Exception



7. Consumer Engagement & Mobile Marketing

7.1. The Toolbox for Consumer Engagement & Mobile Marketing

7.2. Interactive Experiences, Content, Triggering Mechanisms & Codes

7.2.1. Types of Interactive Experience

7.2.2. Types of Additional Content

7.2.3. Innovations in Interactive Consumer Engagement & Mobile Marketing

7.2.3.1. Digital Coupons for Mobile

7.2.3.2. In-Game Mobile Marketing

7.2.4. Analytics & Metrics - Measuring the Effectiveness of Mobile Marketing

7.2.5. Measuring Response Rate Metrics

7.2.6. Aligning Consumer Engagement & Mobile Marketing with Social Media

7.2.7. Trends in Social Media Marketing

7.2.8. Case Study - EVRYTHNG SmartLabel DL Initiative



8. Track & Trace / Mass Serialisation

8.1. Methods of Reading Serialisation Numbers

8.1.1. Serialisation versus Randomisation

8.1.2. Encryption

8.1.3. Random Encrypted Numbers - No Database Required

8.1.4. 2D Barcode Serialisation Systems

8.1.5. Real Estate' Limitations

8.1.6. Invisible Barcodes

8.2. Trends - Track & Trace / Mass Serialisation / Coding

8.2.1. Types of Track & Trace / Mass Serialisation / Coding Systems

8.2.2. Requirements for Mass Serialisation

8.3. Digital Printing is set to Transform Mass Serialisation

8.3.1. Digital Printing (Black & White / Full Colour) & Mass Serialisation

8.3.2. Digital Printing - Features that can be generated

8.4. Analysis of Track & Trace Products Used for Authentication and Identification

8.5. Case Study - Serialised QR Code Solution for Languiri Dairy Co-operative

8.6. Case Study - Pepsico QR Coded Re-Usable Bottles & Mobile App



9. Brand Protection & Product Authentication

9.1. Consumer Enabled Product Authentication with Smartphone

9.2. Case Study: Amazon Transparency Program

9.3. Blockchain Security Systems



10. Tamper Evidence

10.1. Tamper Evident Packaging

10.2. Case Study - Tamper Evident & Non-refillable Closures with NFC

10.3. Development of Cost-Effective Electronic Tamper Evidence in Packaging



11. EAS - Anti Theft

11.1. EAS as an Integrated Function Embedded in an RFID Tag

11.2. Case Study - Combined RFID / EAS Tags - Decathlon & River Island - Nedap



12. Some Other Types of Product Crime

12.1. Parallel Trading, Grey Markets, and Diversion

12.2. Unauthorised Distribution, Back Door Trading, and Over-runs

12.3. Product Recalls - Connected Packaging has Potential to Greatly Reduce Costs

12.3.1. Steps involved in a Typical Product Recall

12.3.2. Case Study - Snack Food Recall in the US

12.3.3. Some other examples of Food Product Recalls in

12.4. Returns & Warranty Fraud



13. Digital Tax Stamps - QR Codes

13.1. Case Study: Kenya Tax Stamps

13.2. Case Study: Digital Tax Stamp - Authentication Industries



14. Location-based Data / GPS

14.1. Location-Based Mobile Proximity Marketing

14.2. Case Study - Bluewater Shopping Centre with GSM Systems

14.3. Case Study - Bicester Village UK Outlet Centre - One of the World's Largest

14.4. Location-based Data Analytics for Brand Protection - Digital Watermarking

14.4.1. Case Study - GSSC - BrandMark Location-based Data Analytics

14.5. RFID - Computer Vision' Systems for Location-based Stock Control



15. Product Quality Assurance - Sensors

15.1. Sensors & Actuators for Product Quality

15.2. A Clear Need for Suitable Low-Cost Sensors - A Barrier to Progress

15.2.1. Case Study - Wiliot Battery-Free Bluetooth Sensors

15.3. Freshness - Shelf-Life

15.3.1. The Demand for Extended Shelf-life - Connected Packaging / Labels:

15.3.2. Extending Shelf Life with Connected Packaging / Labels

15.4. Product Quality Indicators

15.4.1. Forecast Evolution of Date Code Technologies

15.4.2. Time Temperature Indicators (TTI's) & Monitors

15.4.2.1. Case Study - French Retail Chain Monoprix - Time/Temperature and Freshness Indicator Labels

15.4.2.2. Case Study - 3M Monitor Mark Time/Temperature Indicator (TTI) Tag

15.4.2.3. Case Study - The Timestrip Family of Time/Temperature Indicators

15.4.3. Food Quality Indicators (FQI's)

15.4.4. Moisture & Oxygen Control

15.4.5. Modified Atmosphere Packaging / Modified Humidity Packaging

15.4.6. Shock & Vibration Detectors

15.5. Cold Chain

15.5.1. RFID Sensor Packaging / Labels in the Cold Chain - Food Sector



VOLUME 2



Part III - Analysis of End User Vertical Markets, Market Sizing & Forecasts: 2018 & 2023



1. Connected Packaging & Labels for Branded Retail Products

1.1. Factors Driving Adoption

1.2. Vertical Markets / Product Categories Identified

1.3. Other Market Opportunities



2. Alcoholic Drinks (Wines & Spirits): Opportunities for 'Connected' Packaging

2.1. Wines & Spirits Industry Overview

2.1.1. Consumer Engagement & Product Authentication

2.1.2. Product Crime - Wines & Spirits

2.1.3. Counterfeit Wines & Spirits in Asia

2.2. Opportunities & Market Sizing for Connected Wines & Spirits Packaging

2.2.1. Glass Containers for Wines & Spirits

2.2.2. Adding Security to Glass Containers

2.2.3. Caps & Closures for Wines & Spirits

2.2.4. Tax Stamp Labels for Spirits

2.3. Case Studies & Technology Demonstrators: Wines & Spirits

2.3.1. Case Study: Shanghai Techsun: Kweichow Moutai Group Wine

2.3.2. Case Study: Avery Dennison - EverLedger

2.3.3. Case Study: Cachet-Tag - Toppan Printing

2.3.4. Case Study: CapTag Solutions - CapTag Label

2.3.5. Case Study: CLIKSecure - FineLine Technologies/ClikGenie/Smartrac

2.3.6. Case Study: Cordy - D&H SmartID Bottle Tag

2.3.7. Case Study: Guala Closures

2.3.7.1. Guala Closures/NXP - eWAK

2.3.8. Case Study: HID Global - Old Kempton Whiskey:

2.3.9. Case Study: Milos NFC Authentication - Hong Kong RFID

2.3.10. Case Study: NFC Work - Shanghai Huayuan Smart Information Technology Co. LTD

2.3.11. Case Study: Pernod Ricard - PUMA Technology

2.3.12. Case Study: Pernod Ricard - NFC Connected' Malibu

2.3.13. Case Study: Pernod Ricard - Blacksheep / Connected' Glass / Havana Club

2.3.14. Case Study: Selinko - French Chateau Wines

2.3.15. Case Study: Sharp End: Absolut Vodka and Jameson Whiskey

2.3.16. Case Study: Tatwah Smartech Co LTD

2.3.17. Case Study: Tesa-Scribos: tesa VeoMark - Saint-Emilion Wine Council

2.3.18. Case Studies: Thin Film OpenSense Ferngrove / G World Group / Barbadillo

2.3.19. Case Studies: Thin Film: SpeedTap

2.3.19.1. Barbadillo

2.3.19.2. Kilchoman Whisky

2.3.19.3. Coronado Brewing Co / Smart Coasters

2.3.20. Case Study: User Star Authentication System - Fortune Brewery Int. Co.

2.3.21. On Bottle Consumer Engagement without Brand Protection

2.3.21.1. Medea Vodka - personalised message on an LED bottle via Bluetooth

2.3.21.2. Illumicap - colour via an IoT connected' bottle cap

2.3.21.3. Connected' Mumm Champagne Bottle



3. Food Products: Opportunities for Connected Packaging & Labels

3.1. Market Overview - Packaged Food Products

3.1.1. Food Distribution & Retail

3.2. Food Packaging Materials

3.2.1. Flexible Packaging

3.2.2. Cartonboard and Paperboard

3.2.3. Flexible Packaging versus Folding Cartons

3.2.4. Liquid Packaging Board Laminates

3.2.5. Other Trends in Food Packaging Types

3.2.6. Environmental Considerations

3.2.6.1. Case Study UK Retailers Waitrose & Iceland Tackle Packing Waste:

3.2.7. A Potential Role for Connected Packaging?

3.3. Food Traceability

3.3.1. Case Study - Del Campo - HarvestMark from YottaMark

3.4. Food Safety & Product Related Crime - Packaged Food Products

3.4.1. Case Study - Counterfeit Baby Milk Powder in China

3.5. Brand Protection - Food Products

3.5.1. Manufacturer's Responsibility, International Terrorism, Bio-Terrorism

3.5.2. Tamper Evident Food Packaging

3.6. Time Temperature Indicators & Loggers

3.6.1. Case Study - Schreiner e-temp-label -TTI RFID Label

3.7. Cold Chain & Cool Chain Management - Food

3.7.1. Management of Cold Chain Issues in the Food Sector

3.7.2. Profile of a Tesco Cold Chain DC Project

3.8. Opportunities for Connected' Food Products Packaging

3.9. Fresh Meat & Seafood

3.10. Specialty Food

3.11. Ready Meals

3.11.1. Forecast Evolution of Date Code Technologies - For Food Products

3.12. Case Studies & Technology Demonstrators: Food Products

3.12.1. TT Sensor Plus - Avery Dennison 97

3.12.2. European Collaborative Project TOXDTECT- Smart Meat Label

3.12.3. SpeedTap - iOlive App - Thin Film Electronics



4. Beauty Products - Opportunities for Connected Packaging

4.1. Beauty Products Industry Overview

4.2. Business Drivers for Connected' Beauty Products

4.2.1. Premiumisation of Growth of Luxury Products

4.2.2. Consumer Engagement - Beauty Products (Fragrances & Colour Cosmetics)

4.2.3. Counterfeit Beauty Products

4.2.4. Current Brand Protection Solutions

4.3. Opportunities & Market Sizing for Connected' Fragrances Packaging

4.4. Opportunities & Market Sizing for Connected' Colour Cosmetics Packaging

4.5. Packaging Types - Fragrances & Colour Cosmetics

4.6. Packaging Market - Fragrances & Colour Cosmetics

4.7. Case Studies & Technology Demonstrators: Fragrances & Colour Cosmetics

4.7.1. SML Group - New UHF Label Designs

4.7.2. Mineral Fusion Cosmetics - DirectLink Label Technology

4.7.3. TAP LABEL - TUOMI

4.7.4. Origintag - Alba 1913 - Smart Label System

4.7.5. Sephora Flash - the Connected Beauty Store

4.7.6. Siebersdorf Laboratories - NFC-based UV Sensor

4.7.7. Other Fragrances / Colour Cosmetics NFC Solutions & Demonstrators

4.7.7.1. Thin Film OpenSense

4.7.7.2. Poissonier - NFC Creams

4.7.7.3. Carl Edelmann GmbH - Folded Carton NFC Demonstrator

4.7.7.4. Texen - Personalised Make-up Compacts and Perfume Bottles

4.7.7.5. Indola Hair Care

4.7.7.6. MyPack Connect App



5. Luxury Accessories - Opportunities for 'Connected' Packaging

5.1. What is Luxury?

5.1.1. Craftsmanship - A Key Element for Luxury Watch & Jewellery

5.2. Luxury Accessories Industry Overview

5.3. Crossovers & Synergies in Marketing - Luxury, Beauty, Apparel

5.4. Digital Transformation: Luxury Accessories Market

5.5. Jewellery

5.4.1. Packaging - Jewellery

5.4.2. Counterfeiting - Jewellery

5.5. Sunglasses

5.5.1. Packaging - Sunglasses

5.5.2. Counterfeiting - Sunglasses

5.6. Luxury Leather Goods

5.7. Opportunities & Market Sizing for Connected' Luxury Accessories

5.7.1. Jewellery

5.7.2. Sunglasses

5.7.3. Luxury Leather Goods

5.8. Case Studies: Jewellery, Sunglasses & Luxury Leather Goods

5.8.1. Cleor - TAGEOS Passive UHF

5.8.2. Amodoria

5.8.3. Matranga - DynamicID / Jewel ID

5.8.4. Borsheims' Jewellery Store - ZeroShrink

5.8.5. Tagtum Original - Product Authenticity and User Registration

5.8.6. Victorinox/All4Labels

5.8.7. PINKO Handbags



6. Apparel & Footwear: Opportunities for 'Connected' Packaging & Labels

6.1. Apparel Industry - An Overview

6.2. Footwear Industry - An Overview

6.3. Form Factors for NFC / RFID Device Carriers - Apparel

6.4. Woven Labels with Integrated RFID and / or EAS Tags

6.5. Business Value - Connected' Apparel

6.5.1. Enhanced Business Value through Multiple Functionality

6.6. Smart Apparel

6.7. Opportunities for Connected' Premium Apparel

6.8. Opportunities for Connected' Footwear

6.9. Case Studies: Smart Apparel

6.9.1. Case Study - UK Retailer Marks & Spencer extends RFID to Full Range of Products

6.9.2. Case Study: Avery Dennison /EVRYTHNG - Trusted Product Provenance

6.9.3. Case Study: MAMMUT Connect - Smart Cosmos Enablement System

6.9.4. Case Study: Other Fashion Retailers

6.9.4.1. Dyne

6.9.4.2. Spyder

6.9.4.3. Mr&Mrs Italy

6.10. Case Studies: Footwear

6.10.1. Case Study: Russian Fur Coats & Footwear

6.10.2. Case Study: ANWR Proof of Concept Pilot - Footwear

6.10.3. Other Case Studies: Smart Footwear



7. Other Opportunities for Connected Packaging & Labels

7.1. Tobacco Products: Opportunities for Connected' Packaging

7.1.1. Tobacco Industry Overview

7.1.2. EU Tobacco Products Directive

7.1.3. Tobacco Industry - Track & Trace - Tax Stamp Solutions

7.1.4. e-cigarettes / vaping

7.1.5. Illicit Cigarettes - Counterfeit & Smuggled

7.1.6. Opportunities & Market Sizing for Connected' Tobacco Products Packaging

7.1.6.1. Folding Cartons for Tobacco Products

7.1.6.2. Tax Stamp Labels for Tobacco Products

7.1.7. Case Studies & Technology Demonstrators: Tobacco Products

7.1.7.1. SICPAtrace - Tax Stamp Security & Authentication

7.1.7.2. Codentify Inexto - Impala

7.1.7.3. Xiamen Innov - NFC Label

7.1.7.4. Origintag - Tobacco Packs

7.1.7.5. Thin Film - NFC OpenSense and SpeedTap Tags in the Tobacco Industry

7.1.7.6. Kellogg's Nintendo

7.2. 'Connected' & Intelligent Toys / Games

7.2.1. Case Study: - In-Store AR Simulation for LEGO Kits - Toys

7.2.2. Connected' Gaming Products / Game & Playing Cards

7.2.3. PING Consortium

7.2.4. Capacitive Identification Tokens (CAPID)

7.2.5. 'Connected' Playing & Game Cards - Opportunities & Market Sizing

7.3. 'Connected' Household Cleaning and Care Products

7.4. 'Confectionery & Augmented Reality (AR) Simulations

7.4.1. Case Study: -AR Simulation for Confectionery



Part IV: Summary of Market Sizing, Forecast Penetration Rates & Business Opportunities



8. Summary TAMs for Connected Branded Retail Packaging & Labels

8.1. Global TAM for UHF Radio electronic Devices

8.2. Global TAM for NFC Radio electronic Devices

8.3. Global TAM for Combi', Long & Short Range (UHF/NFC) IoT Sensor Platforms



9. Opportunities for Suppliers of IoT Sensor Platforms

9.1.1. Forecast Market Penetration Rates (%)

9.1.2. Forecast Device Costs ($)

9.1.3. Forecast Market Penetration: UHF Radio electronic Devices

9.1.4. Forecast Market Penetration: NFC Radio Electronic Devices

9.1.5. Forecast Market Penetration: Combi' UHF / NFC IoT Sensor Platforms



10. Opportunities for Packaging & Label Providers



11. Opportunities for Brand Owners & Retailers



12. Conclusions

