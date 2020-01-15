2019 Study on the Advances and Emerging Technologies in Interventional Radiology - Technology Roadmap & Growth Opportunity, Intellectual Property Landscape

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Advances and Emerging Technologies in Interventional Radiology" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Interventional radiology is a specialized field of radiology for interpreting images while performing minimally invasive surgery. As the minimally invasive procedures are less expensive, less painful, and low risk than traditional surgeries, interventional radiology is gaining a lot of importance.



Interventional radiology advances are primarily directed toward improved patient safety, better precision and accuracy, causing minimum to no trauma to patients undergoing minimally invasive surgery. Moreover, the development of digital technologies such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality, augmented reality is set to revolutionize visualization of patient's anatomy during interventional procedures.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Scope of the Research

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Key Findings



2. Industry Overview

2.1 Growing Popularity of Minimally Invasive Surgery Fuelling Interventional Radiology Innovations

2.2 Interventional Radiology Segmentation by Application

2.3 Interventional Radiology Segmentation by Technology

2.4 Industry Trends Shaping the Interventional Radiology Research and Market

2.5 Interventional Oncology Driving the Interventional Radiology Market for Cancer



3. Interventional Radiology for Oncology: Innovation Tracker

3.1 Real-time MRI-guided Transurethral Prostate Tissue Ablation System

3.2 Advanced Image-guided Interventions for Tumor Ablation

3.3 CT-based Image Guidance for Interventional Procedures

3.4 Targeted Biopsies Using Advanced Image Guidance

3.5 MRI-guided Ablation for Brain Tumors

3.6 Ultrasound-guided Radiofrequency Ablation of Uterine Fibroid

3.7.1 Interventional Radiology Research Has Received More than $127M in Public Funding in the US

3.7.2 Interventional Oncology Receiving Highest Public Funding for its Research

3.7.3 Notable Publically Funded Projects in Interventional Radiology Space



4. Emerging Technology Roadmap and Growth Opportunity

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence Improving Diagnosis in Interventional Radiology

4.1.2 Real Time, Internal Anatomical View During Intervention

4.1.3 Roadmap of Integration of Extended Reality Spectrum in Interventional Radiology

4.1.4 Augmented Reality for Better Guidance During Interventional Procedures

4.1.5 Use of Novel Augmented Reality Applications for Image-guided Minimally Invasive Therapies

4.2 Growth Opportunities - Patient Centric, Patient Specific, and Cost-effective Imaging Redefining Future of Interventional Radiology

4.3 Strategic Imperatives for the Future of the Interventional Radiology Industry



5. Interventional Radiology Intellectual Property Landscape

5.1 IP Activity of Interventional Radiology Technology

5.2 Key Recent Patents to Check



6. Key Industry Contacts



