2019 Technologies Transforming the Biomanufacturing Landscape Featuring AGC Biologics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Catalent, Lonza, Patheon, Samsung BioLogics, Wuxi Biologics

Overall Impact of Biomanufacturing Technology Innovations

Impact on Unmet Needs

Pharmaceutical companies perceive analytical services as important. There is a need for a robust platform that enables the provision of such services. Pharma firms are outsourcing crucial processes and are utilizing services such as analytics, research, process development, bio-analytical testing, and regulatory support.

Impact on Capturing Investment Opportunities

As the biologics market is witnessing increased outsourcing of mammalian cell culture activities, a significant expansion of capacity is expected in this area. Biopharma companies will outsource cell line development to specialist vendors, including professional biological contract manufacturing organizations (BioCMOs), or license it from them.

Impact on Technology Implementation

Contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) need to focus on the attractive opportunity in disposables/single-use bioreactors, improvements in upstream & downstream technologies, advances in lyophilisation & increased application of PAT, continuous bio-manufacturing, new cell culture techniques, and modular facilities/pod manufacturing.

Impact on Strategic Collaborations

CDMOs need to broaden their services to grab emerging opportunities in outsourcing of biologic and biosimilar manufacturing driven by mid and small biotech names. Large BioCDMOs will continue to invest in drug development and clinical manufacturing capabilities through M&A activities.

Impact on Disruptive Business Models

Expanding services of CMOs into the early-stage development of drugs, emergence of virtual biotech, out-licensing, and risk-sharing between pharma and CMOs is disrupting the traditional business models. By offering value-added services to pharma companies, CMOs need to redefine themselves as CDMOs and integrate themselves into the value chain of companies.

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary

1.1 Research Focus: Biomanufacturing Technology Synergy

1.2 Research Scope: Foreseeing Challenges and Solutions

1.3 Analysis Framework: Core Value

1.4 Research Methodology



2.0 Technology Landscape and Trends

2.1 Biomanufacturing Facts and Challenges

2.2 Biomanufacturing Complexity

2.3 Biomanufacturing Growth Opportunities



3.0 Technology Status Review and Assessment

3.1 Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing: Smart Industrial Operations

3.2 Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing: Process Intensification

3.3 Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing: Upstream

3.4 Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing: Downstream

3.5 Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing: Different Levels of Flexibility

3.6 Process Technology Disruptiveness Opportunities

3.7 Bioprocessing Units and Facility Types: Fed-Batch

3.8 Large-scale Stainless Steel Fed-Batch

3.9 Bioprocessing Units and Facility Types: Single-Use Bioreactors

3.10 Single-Use Bioreactors

3.11 Bioprocessing Units and Facility Types: Small-scale Bioreactors

3.12 Small Scale Bioreactors



4.0 Technology Radar Intelligent Solutions

4.1 Biomonitoring Technology Coming Next Decade

4.2 Evolving Process Control and Monitoring: Value Chain Excellence

4.3 Analysis of Key Biomonitoring Trends

4.4 Biomonitoring, Process Solutions Services and Bioprocessing

4.5 Evolving Process Control and Monitoring

4.6 Innovations in Biomonitoring Systems

4.7 Roadmap for Biomonitoring Systems



5.0 Market Potential and Technology Adoption

5.1 Biomonitoring Market Potential

5.2 Overall Environmental Impact Factors

5.3 Best-fit Industry Partnerships: SWOT Analysis

5.4 Novel Business Models in Biomanufacturing

5.5 Partners Business and Technology Capabilities

5.6 Market Adoption: Illustrative Case Using Single-Use Technology



6.0 Business Landscape and Intellectual Property Analysis

6.1 Actionable Impact on Customers

6.2 Insights on Bioprocessing

6.3 Repercussions in Business and Processes

6.4 Technology Transfer Assessment



7.0 Technology Roadmapping

7.1 Typical Value Chain Interactive Model

7.2 Biomanufacturing Technology Roadmap

7.3 Industry Intersection Model

7.4 Crossmapping Continuous Monitoring Innovations

7.5 Key Remarks to Success in the Industry 4.0 Era



8.0 Performance Benchmarking and Strategic Recommendations

8.1 Biomonitoring Assessment and Prioritization Criteria

8.2 Transformation in Industry Eco-system

8.3 Companies Leading the Biomanufacturing Space

8.4 Biomanufacturing Competitive Environment

8.5 Major Stakeholders: Lonza

8.6 Lonza Value Proposition

8.7 Major Stakeholders: Boehringer Ingelheim (BioXcellence)

8.8 Boehringer Ingelheim Value Proposition

8.9 Major Stakeholders: Catalent

8.10 Catalent Value Proposition

8.11 Major Stakeholders: Patheon (Thermo Fisher Scientific)

8.12 Patheon Value Proposition

8.13 Major Stakeholders: Samsung BioLogics

8.14 Samsung BioLogics Value Proposition

8.15 Major Stakeholders: Wuxi Biologics

8.16 Wuxi Biologics Value Proposition

8.17 Major Stakeholders: AGC Biologics

8.18 AGC Biologics Value Proposition

8.19 The Final Chart: Innovation Index Radar

8.20 Strategic Imperatives for Future Growth



9.0 Key Industry Contacts



Companies Mentioned



AGC Biologics

Boehringer Ingelheim (BioXcellence)

Catalent

Lonza

Patheon (Thermo Fisher Scientific)

Samsung BioLogics

Wuxi Biologics

