2019 Toxicity and Notifications Guide To European CLP Regulations: CLP and Cannabis Extracts

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Toxicity and Notifications: A Two-Part Guide To European CLP Regulations" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In Europe, all chemical substances and mixtures are now classified according to their toxicity levels, and it is necessary that these products are assessed by the industry before being placed on the market.



Those that are deemed potentially harmful are subject to several requirements, as mandated by the European Union's Classification, Labelling and Packaging (CLP) Regulations. Rather than providing guidance on all regulations that may apply in all member states of the EU, this report duo focuses on an important piece of legislation: Regulation (EC) No 1272/2008 on the Classification, Labelling and Packaging of Substances and Mixtures (CLP regulation).

Key Topics Covered:



Part One

Executive summary

Introduction

CLP and cannabis extracts

Generic obligations

Acute Toxicity Estimate

Labelling requirements dependent on the hazard

Hazard pictograms

Precautionary statement

General rules for the application of labels

General packaging rules

Part Two

Executive summary

Introduction

General obligation to notify

Notification to national poison centres

Obligations related to packaging

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5u55sh





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

