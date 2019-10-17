2019 Toxicity and Notifications Guide To European CLP Regulations: CLP and Cannabis Extracts
The "Toxicity and Notifications: A Two-Part Guide To European CLP Regulations" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In Europe, all chemical substances and mixtures are now classified according to their toxicity levels, and it is necessary that these products are assessed by the industry before being placed on the market.
Those that are deemed potentially harmful are subject to several requirements, as mandated by the European Union's Classification, Labelling and Packaging (CLP) Regulations. Rather than providing guidance on all regulations that may apply in all member states of the EU, this report duo focuses on an important piece of legislation: Regulation (EC) No 1272/2008 on the Classification, Labelling and Packaging of Substances and Mixtures (CLP regulation).
Key Topics Covered:
Part One
- Executive summary
- Introduction
- CLP and cannabis extracts
- Generic obligations
- Acute Toxicity Estimate
- Labelling requirements dependent on the hazard
- Hazard pictograms
- Precautionary statement
- General rules for the application of labels
- General packaging rules
Part Two
- Executive summary
- Introduction
- General obligation to notify
- Notification to national poison centres
- Obligations related to packaging
