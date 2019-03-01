2019 Worldwide Food Processing Seals Market: Overview & Outlook, 2017-2023 - Growing Demand for Processed & Convenience Food to Drive Growth

DUBLIN, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Food Processing Seals Market by Material Type (Metals, Face Materials, Elastomers), Application (Bakery & Confectionery, Meat, Poultry & Seafood, Dairy Products, Non-Alcoholic Beverage, Alcoholic Beverage), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The food processing seals market size was USD 2,636.9 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 3,199.4 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 3.3% between 2018 and 2023.

Growing demand for processed and packaged food and presence of stringent regulations regarding the use of food-grade seals in regions, such as North America, Europe, and South America, are expected to drive the demand for food processing seals during the forecast period. However, the chemical compatibility of seals acts as a challenge to the growth of the food processing seals market.

The bakery & confectionery application segment is expected to lead the food processing seals market, in terms of value, during the forecast period

By application, the bakery & confectionery application segment is expected to lead the food processing seals market during the forecast period. This is due to the huge demand for baked products and chocolates, globally. The key baking and confectionery companies, fueling the demand for food processing seals, which are present globally are Mars, Incorporated (US), Mondelz International, Inc. (US), Nestle S.A. (Switzerland), Ferrero International S.A. (Italy), The Hershey Company (US), Lindt & Sprngli AG (Switzerland), Acme Bread Company (US), Amighetti's Bakery (Italy), Atlanta Bread Company (US), and Au Bon Pain (US).



The metals material type segment is expected to lead the food processing seals market, in terms of value, during the forecast period



By material type, the metals material type segment is expected to lead the food processing seals market during the forecast period. This is due to its usage in different elements in a seal. In addition, unlike other materials, metals are not restricted to the temperature and chemical limits.



Europe is projected to lead the food processing seals market, in terms of value, between 2018 and 2023



The food processing seals market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Europe is expected to lead the food processing seals market during the forecast period, owing to the presence of major food processing manufacturers due to the established processed food & beverage industry. In addition, the presence of stringent regulations regarding the use of seals in various food & beverage applications drives the demand for food processing seals in the region.

Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Food Processing Seals Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Regions Covered

1.3.3 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

2.1.2.3 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Food Processing Seals Market

4.2 Food Processing Seals Market, By Region

4.3 Europe Food Processing Seals Market, By Application and Country

4.4 Food Processing Seals Market, By Country

4.5 Food Processing Seals Market, By Application



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Standards & Regulations

5.2.1 FDA

5.2.2 3-A

5.2.3 Food Contact Materials Regulations (EC) 1935/2004

5.2.4 Commission Regulation (EC) No. 2023/2006

5.2.5 Regulations EU No 10/2011

5.2.6 Wras

5.2.7 NSF

5.2.8 ATEX

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Increasing Demand for Poultry, Dairy, Bakery, and Confectionery Products

5.3.1.2 Growing Demand for Processed and Convenience Food

5.3.1.3 Presence of Stringent Standards and Regulations

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Volatile Raw Material Prices

5.3.2.2 Presence of Sealless Equipment

5.3.2.3 Growing Demand for Fresh and Organic Food Products

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Emerging Regional Markets

5.3.3.2 Growing Investment in the Development of New Food & Beverage Processing Seals

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Risk of Seal Failure

5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4.1 Threat of Substitutes

5.4.2 Threat of New Entrants

5.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.4.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.5.1 GDP Trends and Forecast of Major Economies

5.5.2 Population Statistics

5.5.3 Dairy Industry Trend

5.5.4 Cheese Production Outlook



6 Food Processing Seals Market, By Material Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Metals

6.2.1 Chromium-Nickel-Molybdenum Steel is the Most Common Metal Used in Food Processing Seals

6.3 Face Materials

6.3.1 Silicon Carbide Drives the Demand for Face Materials in Food Processing Seals

6.4 Elastomers

6.4.1 FKM is Suitable to A Wide Range of Temperature, Making It the Preferred Type of Elastomer for Use in Seals

6.5 Others



7 Food Processing Seals Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Bakery & Confectionery

7.2.1 Exposure to Extreme Temperatures and Conditions During the Production of Bakery Products and Confectioneries to Drive the Demand for Food Processing Seals

7.3 Meat, Poultry & Seafood

7.3.1 Prevention of Leakage of Blended Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Increases the Demand for Food Processing Seals

7.4 Dairy Products

7.4.1 Change in Operating Temperatures During the Processing of Dairy Products to Boost the Demand for Food Processing Seals

7.5 Alcoholic Beverage

7.5.1 Organic and Inorganic Deposits During the Production of Alcoholic Beverage to Augment the Demand for Food Processing Seals

7.6 Non-Alcoholic Beverage

7.6.1 Aggressive Operating Conditions During Production of Non-Alcoholic to Fuel the Demand for Food Processing Seals

7.7 Others



8 Food Processing Seals Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Germany

8.2.1.1 Presence of Stringent Regulatory Environment to the Drive the Demand for Food Processing Seals

8.2.2 UK

8.2.2.1 Strong Food & Beverage Industry Increases the Demand for Food Processing Seals

8.2.3 France

8.2.3.1 Well-Established Food & Beverage Sector Drives the Market

8.2.4 Italy

8.2.4.1 Presence of Various Food Processing Seals Manufacturers to Boost the Demand

8.2.5 Spain

8.2.5.1 Increasing Demand for Processed Food to Augment Market Growth

8.2.6 Russia

8.2.6.1 Huge Food Production and Processing Impact the Growth of the Market

8.2.7 Rest of Europe

8.3 APAC

8.3.1 China

8.3.1.1 Rapid Urbanization, Increase in Spending Pattern, and Demand for Convenience Food Fuels the Growth of the Food Processing Seals Market

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.2.1 Growing Demand for Processed Food to Drive the Food Processing Seals Market

8.3.3 India

8.3.3.1 Government Initiative and Changing Lifestyle Increases the Demand for Food Processing Seals

8.3.4 Australia

8.3.4.1 Export Dynamism and Domestic Demand for Processed Food Boosts the Demand

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.5.1 Manufacture of A Wide Variety of Processed Food to Increase the Demand for Food Processing Seals

8.3.6 Rest of APAC

8.4 North America

8.4.1 US

8.4.1.1 Presence of Major Food Processing Seals Manufacturers to Drive the Demand

8.4.2 Canada

8.4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Food & Beverage Among the Growing Population to Drive the Market

8.4.3 Mexico

8.4.3.1 Presence of Established Food Manufacturers Drives the Demand for Food Processing Seals

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Brazil

8.5.1.1 Huge Production of Meat, Poultry, and Seafood to Drive the Food Processing Seals Market

8.5.2 Argentina

8.5.2.1 Development of New Food Processing Facilities to Drive the Demand for Food Processing Seals

8.5.3 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 South Africa

8.6.1.1 Growing Income of the Middle-Class Population and Rising Demand for Processed Food to Augment the Market Growth

8.6.2 Turkey

8.6.2.1 Investment By the Government in the Food & Beverage Industry to Drive the Demand for Food Processing Seals

8.6.3 Iran

8.6.3.1 Growing Demand for Processed Food Among the Rising Population to Drive the Demand for Food Processing Seals

8.6.4 Rest of the Middle East & Africa



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Ranking of Key Players

9.3 Competitive Scenario

9.3.1 Expansions

9.3.2 New Product Launches

9.3.3 Acquisitions

9.3.4 Agreements



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Freudenberg Group (Eagleburgmann)

10.2 Aesseal

10.3 Smiths Group (John Crane)

10.4 Flowserve

10.5 A.W. Chesterton

10.6 SKF

10.7 Parker Hannifin

10.8 Trelleborg

10.9 IDEX Corporation (FTL Technology and Precision Polymer Engineering)

10.10 Enpro Industries (Garlock)

10.11 James Walker

10.12 Meccanotecnica Umbra (Huhnseal AB)

10.13 Other Market Players

10.13.1 Precision Associates Inc.

10.13.2 Klinger Group

10.13.3 Kismet Rubber Products

10.13.4 Spareage Sealing Solutions

10.13.5 Teknikum OY

10.13.6 Fmi Sichem SRL.

10.13.7 Northern Engineering (Sheffield) Ltd.

10.13.8 Lidering Safe Industry

10.13.9 CDK Seals

10.13.10 Cinch Seal



