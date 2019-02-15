2019's Hottest Toys & Games on Display at Toy Fair New York!

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This morning, the 116th North American International Toy Fair opened its doors at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City to more than 30,000 global play professionals, who made the trip to New York City to view hundreds of thousands of ground-breaking and creative toys and games that will be available in time for Holiday '19.

Toy Fair New York, which takes place Saturday through Tuesday (February 16 to 19), is the Western Hemisphere's largest and most important toy trade show, representing the innovation, passion, and vitality of the North American and global toy marketplace. Manufacturers, distributors, importers, retailers, licensors, inventors, and other toy industry representatives from more than 100 countries are at Toy Fair to strike lucrative deals and scout the latest toy, game, and youth entertainment trends. Produced by The Toy Association, the sold-out show is a massive celebration of toys and play, boasting 447,000 net square feet of exhibit space – the equivalent of more than seven football fields filled with toys.

"The global toy community has again convened for Toy Fair New York. With a sold-out show of more than 1,000 exhibitors showcasing tens of thousands of playthings from innovative toys to fresh takes on classics, retail buyers are discovering the toys and trends that will drive the $28 billion U.S. toy market and markets around the world," said Steve Pasierb, president & CEO of The Toy Association. "From lucrative business deals and awe-inspiring products to actionable education sessions, networking, and a good bit of celebration, New York City and The Toy Association welcome everyone in the toy and play industry!"

Toy Fair is divided into distinct product zones to help media, buyers, and other guests find exactly what they need, from action figures and arts & crafts to games, dolls, educational toys, outdoor playthings, and everything in between. Nearly 200 first-time exhibitors will be at Toy Fair; many of these companies will be showcasing their unique, never-before-seen products in the Launch Pad section (Hall 1E) of the show.

The show also will feature enhanced educational sessions and engaging special events held throughout the four days, including a toy trends briefing; licensing seminars; toy safety and compliance forums; global trade and market expansion research presentations; roundtables, panels, and interactive workshops for the inventor and designer community; and much more.

Registration is mandatory for access to Toy Fair 2019; verification of media and buyer credentials is required. Sign up on-site during show hours. Visit ToyFairNY.com or download the free Toy Fair mobile app. Visit the Toy Fair Online Press Room and follow Toy Fair on Twitter (#TFNY) and The Toy Association's Facebook page for up-to-the-minute show information.

ABOUT THE NORTH AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL TOY FAIR www.ToyFairNY.com

ABOUT THE TOY ASSOCIATION www.ToyAssociation.org

Founded in 1916, The Toy Association™, Inc. is the not-for-profit trade association representing all businesses involved in creating and delivering toys and youth entertainment products for kids of all ages. The Toy Association leads the health and growth of the U.S. toy industry, which has an annual U.S. economic impact of $110.9 billion, and its 1000+ members drive the annual $28 billion U.S. domestic toy market. The Toy Association serves as the industry's voice on the developmental benefits of play, and promotes play's positive impact on childhood development to consumers and media. The organization has a long history of leadership in toy safety, having helped develop the first comprehensive toy safety standard more than 40 years ago, and remains committed to working with medical experts, government, consumers, and industry on ongoing programs to ensure safe and fun play.

As a global leader, The Toy Association produces the world-renowned North American International Toy Fair and Fall Toy Preview; advocates on behalf of members around the world; sustains the Canadian The Toy Association; acts as secretariat for the International Council of Toy Industries and International Toy Industry CEO Roundtable; and chairs the committee that reviews and revises America's widely emulated ASTM F963 toy safety standard.

