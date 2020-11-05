2020 Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Analysis: Surgeries Shift To Outpatient Centers As Surgery Volumes Grow

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2020 Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2020 Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Report covers the industry-wide shift in surgical procedures from inpatient to outpatient setting.



During first the several months of COVID-19, 100% of ASCs stopped elective surgeries, 73% stopped semi-elective surgeries, and 33% stopped non-elective surgeries. ASCs perform 41% of surgical procedures and by the mid-2020s ASCs are expected to perform 68% of orthopedic surgeries.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

ASC Market Overview

Surgeries Shift To Outpatient Centers As Surgery Volumes Grow

More Surgeries Are Done At ASCs Than Any Other Setting

ASC Procedure Volumes Fall During COVID-19

ASC Procedures Delayed During COVID-19

ASCs Expected To Play Critical Role Post-COVID-19

Majority Of ASCs Operate With Single Specialty

Number Of ASC Total Joint Replacement Procedures Grow

ASCs Offer Lower Cost Alternative To HOPDs

Cataract Surgery Most Performed ASC Service

Cataract Removal Leads ASC Procedures By Total Charges

Total Knee Replacement And Cardiac Procedures Added to CMS Payable List In 2020

ASC Quality Reporting Metrics For 2020 And 2022

73% Of Hospital ASCs Operated As Physician Joint Ventures

Majority Of ASC Centers Are Independent

Lower Cost And Convenient Recovery Touted As Top ASC Advantages

New Technologies Are Biggest Challenge For Outpatient Care

ASC Physicians Play Key Role In Purchasing Decisions

GHX Reports $2.0 Billion In Treatment Center Sales Through Distribution In 2019

In Treatment Center Sales Through Distribution In 2019 GHX Reports Treatment Center Sales By Segment

GHX Lists Outpatient Surgery Products Sold Through Distribution

