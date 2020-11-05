2020 Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Analysis: Surgeries Shift To Outpatient Centers As Surgery Volumes Grow
The 2020 Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Report covers the industry-wide shift in surgical procedures from inpatient to outpatient setting.
During first the several months of COVID-19, 100% of ASCs stopped elective surgeries, 73% stopped semi-elective surgeries, and 33% stopped non-elective surgeries. ASCs perform 41% of surgical procedures and by the mid-2020s ASCs are expected to perform 68% of orthopedic surgeries.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- ASC Market Overview
- Surgeries Shift To Outpatient Centers As Surgery Volumes Grow
- More Surgeries Are Done At ASCs Than Any Other Setting
- ASC Procedure Volumes Fall During COVID-19
- ASC Procedures Delayed During COVID-19
- ASCs Expected To Play Critical Role Post-COVID-19
- Majority Of ASCs Operate With Single Specialty
- Number Of ASC Total Joint Replacement Procedures Grow
- ASCs Offer Lower Cost Alternative To HOPDs
- Cataract Surgery Most Performed ASC Service
- Cataract Removal Leads ASC Procedures By Total Charges
- Total Knee Replacement And Cardiac Procedures Added to CMS Payable List In 2020
- ASC Quality Reporting Metrics For 2020 And 2022
- 73% Of Hospital ASCs Operated As Physician Joint Ventures
- Majority Of ASC Centers Are Independent
- Lower Cost And Convenient Recovery Touted As Top ASC Advantages
- New Technologies Are Biggest Challenge For Outpatient Care
- ASC Physicians Play Key Role In Purchasing Decisions
- GHX Reports $2.0 Billion In Treatment Center Sales Through Distribution In 2019
- GHX Reports Treatment Center Sales By Segment
- GHX Lists Outpatient Surgery Products Sold Through Distribution
