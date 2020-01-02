2020 Antacids Global Market Report with Profiles of Leading Players GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer and Bayer

DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antacids Global Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global antacids market was valued at about $4.62 billion in 2018 and is expected to decline to $4.55 billion at a CAGR of -0.4% through 2022.

Poor lifestyle choices resulting in a higher prevalence of acidity is an important driver for the growth of the antacids market. Poor lifestyle choices involve deskbound jobs, poor quality of sleep and irregular dietary habits, which result in an increase in acidity level of the stomach and lead to gastroesophageal reflux disease. According to the American College of Gastroenterology, around 60 million Americans suffers from gastroesophageal reflux disease. This drives the demand for antacids.

The side effects related to antacids is a major restraint for the antacids market. Some of the common side effects of antacids include dose-dependent rebound hyperacidity and milk-alkali syndrome. Antacids containing aluminum hydroxide may also cause side effects such as constipation, aluminum-intoxication, osteomalacia, and hypophosphatemia. In addition, antacids when consumed with other acidic drugs might lead to absorption of both the drugs resulting in reduced efficiency of both the drugs.

Mouth-melting antacid is an emerging trend in the antacid market. Antacids were available in tablet, liquid and powder form until now, however, researchers have now come up with mouth-melting antacids which are made up of micro mouth melting granules that easily melt in the mouth. These granules present in the antacids act in the form of effervescent. An example of a mouth melting instant relief antacid is Sunpharma's 'Pepmelt', which integrates the effects of herbal constituents present in it with the contemporary mouth melting technology.

The manufacturers of antacids in the USA need to comply with CFR - Code of Federal Regulations Title 21 laid down by the FDA. According to these regulations, an over-the-counter (OTC) antacid product in a form suitable for oral administration is recognized safe and effective only if it meets the conditions related to active ingredients established by the regulatory body.

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market

The Market Characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The Market Size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market Segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The Regional and Country section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive Landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The Trends and Strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

Scope of the report:



Markets Covered: 1) Drug Class: Proton Pump Inhibitors, H2 Antagonist, Acid Neutralizers, Pro-Motility Agents 2) Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Others 3) By Formulation Type: Tablet, Liquid, Powder, Others

Countries: Australia , Brazil , China , France , Germany , India , Indonesia , Japan , Russia , South Korea , UK, USA

, , , , , , , , , , UK, Regions: Asia-Pacific , Western Europe , Eastern Europe , North America , South America , Middle East , Africa

, , , , , , Time Series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data Segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Mentioned



GlaxoSmithKline plc

Pfizer Inc

Bayer AG

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd

AstraZeneca PLC

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Abbott Laboratories

WellSpring Ph

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rgtwip

