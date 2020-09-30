2020 Dairying for Tomorrow Award Winners Announced

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In its fifth year, the Dairying for Tomorrow Awards, sponsored by American Dairy Association North East, recognize dairy farms throughout the Northeast that have taken their level of care and commitment one step further into the future of dairy farming.

Dairying for Tomorrow Awards are divided into three categories: Environmental Stewardship, Community Outreach and Animal Care. In each category, dairy farms must demonstrate forward thinking and display leadership in these areas that will benefit the farming community and the community-at-large.

"Throughout 2020, and despite its many challenges, our dairy farmers continue to produce high-quality milk, while remaining committed to the care of their animals, their land, and being a good neighbor to their local communities," said Rick Naczi, CEO of American Dairy Association North East. "The Dairying for Tomorrow Awards were designed to help recognize these efforts."

The 2020 Dairying for Tomorrow Award winners are:

Environmental Stewardship Winner: Worth the Wait Farm, Stevens, Pa.

Worth the Wait Farm in Stevens, Pa., is a participant in the Turkey Hill Clean Water Partnership, a joint effort between Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers, Turkey Hill Dairy and the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay. Worth the Wait has adopted a model conservation plan that will help decrease phosphorus, nitrogen and sediment runoff to restore the health of the Chesapeake Bay.

Honorable Mention: Mt-Glen Farms, Columbia Cross Roads, Pa.

Honorable Mention: Walmoore Holsteins Inc., West Grove, Pa.

Community Outreach Winner: Dutch Hollow Farm, Schodack Landing, N.Y.

Dutch Hollow Farm in Schodack Landing, N.Y., is recognized for their outstanding community relations initiatives that help build strong relationships and foster transparency between farmers and their neighbors. Farm tours, newsletters, informative social media content and partnerships with local leaders help educate the community about the many positive practices dairy farmers use to protect the environment and care for their cows.

Honorable Mention: Bradley Dairy Farm, Athens, Pa.

Honorable Mention: Broom's Bloom Dairy, Bel Air, Md.

Animal Care Winner: Musser-Ridge Farm, Newmanstown, Pa.

Musser-Ridge Farm in Newmanstown, Pa., is recognized for their animal care approach. A new barn facility was built for maximum cow comfort and includes rubber mats, deep sand beds, ceiling fans, sprinklers and extra wide stalls.

Honorable Mention: Valley Ho Farm, Middletown, Md.

Honorable Mention: Reyncrest Farms, Corfu, N.Y.

To help demonstrate the impact dairy farmers have on their local communities, winners in each category received a $1,000 prize in their farm's name to either a local school district to provide portable coolers or other equipment to keep dairy products fresh, or to a regional Food Bank where the funds will be directed for the purchase of milk and dairy products. Honorable mention recipients received a $500 prize.

SOURCE American Dairy Association North East

