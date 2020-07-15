2020 Disability Equality Index Awards Synchrony Top Score for Fourth Consecutive Year

STAMFORD, Conn., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) announced that for the fourth consecutive year, the company's commitment to diversity and inclusion helped propel it to the top of the 2020 Disability Equality Index (DEI).

This month marks the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, and Synchrony is honored to be recognized as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion" based on the 100 percent score it received from the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and Disability:IN on their 2020 DEI, the most comprehensive disability inclusion assessment tool. The 2020 DEI measured key performance indicators including culture & leadership, enterprise-wide access, employment practices, community engagement, and supplier diversity.

"Since Synchrony's founding, we set out to create a caring, inclusive culture that drives innovation and diversity of thought – a source of Synchrony's strength," said DJ Casto, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer of Synchrony. "Now more than ever, it's important to advance equality and inclusion. Synchrony is proud to be recognized as a great place to work for people with disabilities, based on our inclusive culture and the opportunities we offer all our people to advance their careers and make a difference in their communities."

Through Synchrony's People with Disabilities Network, one of eight Diversity Networks at the company, thousands of employees come together to make a difference in the lives of people with disabilities in the workplace and in the communities they serve. More than 10,000 employees are active across these employee resource groups which help attract, retain and develop diverse talent. Over the past several years, Synchrony has partnered with Disability Solutions, a division of Ability Beyond, to build a more robust pipeline of candidates with self-identified disabilities and to implement best practices for hiring, manager training and employee accommodations.

"The best way to attract, retain and grow talent with disabilities is to create an accessible, inclusive workplace. This year's top scoring Disability Equality Index companies are demonstrating their commitment to many of the numerous leading disability inclusion practices featured in the DEI, recognizing that there's still room for improvement," said Jill Houghton, President & Chief Executive Officer, Disability:IN. "We are proud to have developed strong partnerships with corporate allies who are committed to advancing disability inclusion and equality across their businesses in the United States and around the world."

Synchrony, consistently recognized as a Best Place to Work, has always been and remains committed to diversity and inclusion. The company has the most diverse board among Fortune 200 financial services companies, which includes four minority directors and four women directors.

Synchrony recently established a senior-level committee led by Synchrony President Brian Doubles, together with Executive Vice President Curtis Howse, Chief Diversity Officer Michael Matthews, and other diverse leaders companywide to implement actions to further equality and advancement across all areas of business. The committee will drive initiatives to increase diverse employee talent at all levels of the workforce; grow business partnerships with diverse suppliers, entrepreneurs, and customers; and increase the company's commitment to addressing deeply rooted gender and racial inequality within the communities it serves.

The Synchrony Foundation supports non-profits including Ability Beyond, Special Olympics Connecticut, SeriousFun Children's Network, and the United Rehabilitation Services of Greater Dayton through grants and employee engagement to help children and the elderly with disabilities or other special needs.

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company. We deliver a wide range of specialized financing programs, as well as innovative consumer banking products, across key industries including digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health and pet. Synchrony enables our partners to grow sales and loyalty with consumers. We are one of the largest issuers of private label credit cards in the United States; we also offer co-branded products, installment loans and consumer financing products for small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as healthcare providers.

Synchrony is changing what's possible through our digital capabilities, deep industry expertise, actionable data insights, frictionless customer experience and customized financing solutions.

For more information, visit www.synchrony.com and Twitter: @Synchrony.

The Disability Equality Index (DEI) is a national, transparent benchmarking tool that offers businesses an opportunity to self-report their disability inclusion policies and practices. It was developed by two national leaders, American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and Disability:IN, in consultation with the appointed DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of experts in business, policy, and disability advocacy. Learn more at: www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org

AAPD is a convener, connector, and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power for people with disabilities. As a national cross-disability rights organization AAPD advocates for full civil rights for the 50+ million Americans with disabilities. Learn more at: www.aapd.com.

Disability:IN, formerly known as the US Business Leadership Network, is the leading nonprofit resource for business disability inclusion worldwide. Partnering with more than 220 corporations, Disability:IN expands opportunities for people with disabilities across enterprises. The organization and 30 affiliates raise a collective voice of positive change for people with disabilities in business. Through its programs and services, Disability:IN empowers businesses to achieve disability inclusion and equality, with the goal of advancing inclusion to the point when the organization is no longer necessary. Learn more at: www.disabilityin.org.

