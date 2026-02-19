Synchrony Launches First-of-Its-Kind Social App to Support Neurodivergent Adults in Building Friendship, Community and Independence

Synchrony addresses a critical reality: many neurodivergent individuals lose structured social resources after leaving school-based services, often leading to isolation and loneliness.

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the launch of synchrony , a new social connection platform designed to support neurodivergent adults as they form friendships, build confidence, and experience belonging. Created for adults 18+, synchrony enters a space long dominated by mainstream dating platforms and introduces a more thoughtful approach to neurodivergent dating and friendship-building.

Synchrony was built with a broader mission than traditional dating and social apps: to create a safe, structured space where autistic and neurodivergent adults can connect on their own terms.

Synchrony reimagines dating apps for autistic people through interest-based matching, verification and moderation to ensure a safe authentic community, and optional AI-supported coaching that help users navigate moments of social uncertainty such as knowing what to say next, interpreting confusing social situations, or protecting important boundaries.

The platform's optional, non-therapeutic AI social coach, Jesse, offers prompts and social context only when users choose support. Rather than act as a replacement for human connection, Jesse (who is named after a co-founder's autistic adult son) allows members to confidently navigate conversations with other ND adults and foster long-term independence.

Key Features & Pricing

Interest-based matching connects members through shared interests, creating natural context for conversation.

Verified, moderated community designed to help ND adults feel safe and supported.

Optional AI-supported communication tool, Jesse, provides prompts and conversation guidance as scaffolding to support independence

Launch pricing includes a free 90-day trial, followed by a subscription model that supports safety, moderation, and sustainability without advertising or data selling.

Partnerships with universities and nonprofits will support tailored use within smaller ND communities, with plans for facilitated in-person events to further foster social independence.

"Human connection has always been the mission," said Jamie Pastrano, Co-Founder and Chief Sales & Business Development Officer of synchrony. "As a mom to a 21-year-old with autism, I've seen firsthand how hard it is to find friends once formal support disappears. There's a real friendship gap for autistic and neurodivergent adults, and synchrony is built to give people structure and confidence so real relationships can grow."

Unlike mainstream social platforms that prioritize engagement metrics, synchrony was built specifically for the neurodivergent community emphasizing shared interests, clear communication styles, low-pressure notifications, and individual preferences to support authentic connection.

The founding team combines lived experience, clinical expertise, and entrepreneurial leadership. Pastrano is joined by serial entrepreneur Rebecca Matchett, Co-Founder and COO, and educator and autism specialist Brittany Moser, Co-Founder and Chief Clinical Product Officer. Matchett previously built successful consumer brands and now champions inclusive innovation, while Moser, who holds a master's degree in Autism Studies, has dedicated her career to designing programs that foster positive social experiences for neurodivergent individuals.

Synchrony's AI is designed as optional support, not the centerpiece. It activates only when prompted to answer questions about human-to-human conversation and cannot engage in any other type of interaction. "Technology should remove barriers and empower people," said Matchett. "Synchrony uses AI to provide support when it's wanted, helping people feel confident in conversations and build authentic friendships."

As the neurodivergent adult population grows, synchrony aims to ensure friendship and community are within reach.

About synchrony: Synchrony is a first-of-its-kind social app helping neurodivergent adults build friendships and community through safety, structure, and optional communication support tools, keeping human connection at the center while promoting autonomy and social independence.

