2020 European Hospital Register Online Database for the Specialities and Equipment Sector

DUBLIN, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European Hospital Register - Specialities & Equipment" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European Hospital Register is a comprehensive on-line hospital database for the specialities and equipment sector. The database covers 19,000+ hospitals in Europe across 23 countries



In the 23 countries, it includes:



Total Healthcare Expenditure: 1,028,683,000 million

Total Population: 390,194,000

The European Hospital Register provides:



A continuously updated database

Unrestricted access

Unlimited data downloads Extensive

130 different criteria including 116 medical specialities.

The on-line database is updated continuously to ensure it contains the latest accurate information.



With a few clicks, the easy-to-use search engine enables users to:



a. Create unlimited mailing labels, lists, Excel exports and ASCII files.

b. Find all the hospitals in Switzerland and Austria with ophthalmic surgery and create a mailing list.

c. Identify all the public psychiatric hospitals in Germany and categorize them by size.

d. Discover how many hospitals in the United Kingdom use alternative medicine and create a telephone list.

e. Ascertain all the hospitals with dermatology wards in Italy and export the contact data to Excel.



