2020 Executive Institute to Focus on Unlocking Your Full Potential

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As companies turn to treasury and finance teams to help guide them through these unprecedented times, executives will need to be at the top of their game. That's why the agenda at the AFP 2020 Executive Institute is designed to help senior-level financial professionals tap into their full potential. This year's Executive Institute is part of the AFP 2020 Virtual Experience, Oct. 19-29, and is sponsored by PNC Bank.

Steven Kotler, executive director of the Flow Research Collective, opens the Executive Institute Tuesday, Oct. 20, with a keynote session on how treasury and finance executives can harness "flow" – an optimal state of consciousness where we feel and perform our best. Using examples drawn from multiple blue-chip enterprises, as well as his own experience working with executives, he will turn cutting edge neuroscience into practical, applicable steps for organizational transformation.

On Wednesday, Oct. 28, keynote speaker Tracy Walder, former CIA officer and FBI agent, will show attendees how they can achieve their full potential by rethinking the question, "Why?" and instead asking "Why not?" Sharing anecdotes from her unconventional journey, Walder will explain why successful career paths are not always linear and why risk-taking can be empowering.

"As we continue to face this challenging environment, companies have turned to treasury and finance leaders to help them forge a path forward," said AFP president and CEO, Jim Kaitz. "Stepping into such a critical role requires those individuals to perform a higher level than they ever have before. This year's Executive Institute will help them reach that potential."

The 2020 AFP Executive Institute agenda also includes:

Educational sessions on the Libor transition, the intersection of treasury and investor relations, and optimizing in-house banking

Roundtable discussions on managing risk and capital markets during times of crisis

Virtual "happy hours" exclusively for executives

"The unpredictable nature of the 'now normal' has added a new dimension to leaders' responsibilities, in addition to maintaining day-to-day business practices," said Emma Loftus, executive vice president and head of PNC Treasury Management. "This year's AFP Executive Institute will provide senior executives with resourceful tools and ideas to help them empower their employees to tackle whatever challenges lie ahead."

Created exclusively for senior treasury and finance executives, attendance at the AFP Executive Institute is limited to corporate practitioners with the title of treasurer, chief financial officer, vice president of finance, assistant treasurer, or controller. Reserve your seat by registering for AFP 2020 and selecting the AFP Executive Institute. For press queries, please contact Melissa Rawak at [email protected].

About AFP®

Headquartered outside of Washington, D.C. and located regionally in Singapore, the Association for Financial Professionals (AFP) is the professional society committed to advancing the success of treasury and finance members and their organizations. AFP established and administers the Certified Treasury Professional and Certified Corporate FP&A Professional credentials, which set standards of excellence in treasury and finance.

