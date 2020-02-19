2020 Genesis G70 Named To Top 10 Interiors List By Autotrader Editors

"The G70 offers an upscale interior, complete with contrast stitching, available diamond pattern seating surfaces and a pleasing mix of leather, rubber and brushed aluminum. Factor in its exceptional driving dynamics and dollar for dollar, the G70 is probably the best performance sedan on the market," said Autotrader editors.

As the first Genesis model in the highly competitive entry-luxury sedan segment, G70 outperforms legacy luxury sport sedans with driver-focused performance. Since its debut, the G70 has been named the 2019 North American Car of the Year, the MotorTrend 2019 Car of the Year, as well as a category winner in the Car and Driver 2019 10Best awards, among more than a dozen other significant third-party industry awards.

G70's ability to acquire such a wide array of prominent industry awards is proof it resets benchmarks and expectations among luxury sport sedans, with the holistic integration of performance, body strength, refined luxury, aerodynamic design and an extensive array of passive and active safety equipment available. Pricing starts at $34,900.

