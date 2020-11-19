2020 Global Agriculture Market Report, Featuring Key Players Cargill, JBS S.A. and Tyson Foods

DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agriculture Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global agriculture market, accounting for 57% of the market in 2019. South America was the second largest region accounting for 12% of the global agriculture market. Middle East was the smallest region in the global agriculture market.



Shortage of labor and increasing demand for advanced agriculture tools in many countries is driving the demand for agriculture robots or agribots. Agribots are used in farmlands for pruning, weeding and spraying pesticides and herbicides. They are connected to tractors for spraying water, seeds, pesticides, nutrients and harvesting. For instance, Energid Citrus Picking Robot System picks an orange every two seconds from a tree, thus enhancing productivity and thereby limiting the need for agricultural labor.



The agriculture market consists of sales of animal and crop produce and other support services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce animal produce, crops and rural activities. Agriculture involves the cultivation of plants, and animal and bird rearing for food, fabrics, fibres, bio-fuel, medicinal and other products used to sustain and enhance human life. This market also includes horticulture and aquaculture. This market excludes proceeds from captive (internal) consumption of the agriculture and forest produce for further processing.



The global agriculture market is expected to decline from $9997 billion in 2019 to $9890 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.1%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2021 and reach $12168.3 billion in 2023.



1) By Type: Animal Produce; Crop Production; Rural Activities

2) By End-User: B2B; B2C



Subsegments Covered: Milk; Honey; Meat; Wool; Egg; Skin And Hide; Live Animals; Other Animal Produce; Grain Farming; Oilseed Farming; Fruit And Nut Farming; Vegetable Farming; General Crop Farming; Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers; Fishing, Hunting And Trapping; Forestry And Logging; Agriculture And Forestry Support Activities



Companies Mentioned: Cargill; JBS S.A.; Tyson Foods



Countries: Argentina; Australia; Austria; Belgium; Brazil; Canada; Chile; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Denmark; Egypt; Finland; France; Germany; Hong Kong; India; Indonesia; Ireland; Israel; Italy; Japan; Malaysia; Mexico; Netherlands; New Zealand; Nigeria; Norway; Peru; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Romania; Russia; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; South Africa; South Korea; Spain; Sweden; Switzerland; Thailand; Turkey; UAE; UK; USA; Venezuela; Vietnam



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



