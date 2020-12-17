2020 Global Sterilization Equipment Market Analysis - High-Temperature Sterilization Equipment Leads Equipment Type Market

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Sterilization Equipment Market 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for sterilization equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.73% during the estimated period of 2019-2028.

The increased number of surgical procedures, along with stringent protocols by healthcare bodies against hospital-acquired infections, are major factors driving the global market on a positive growth trajectory. Additionally, the increased demand from the pharmaceutical industry, and opportunities from the food & beverage industry opens several avenues for the sterilization equipment market's development.

However, the increased cost of sterilization equipment and regulations in manufacturing this equipment is limiting the progress of the sterilization equipment market.

REGIONAL OUTLOOK

The global sterilization market covers the Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa regions.

The North America region is expected to become the fastest-growing market globally during the estimated phase of 2019-2028. The region's market is primarily motivated by the rise in the geriatric population, surge in healthcare expenditure, and growth in hospital-acquired infections. The continual development in the low-temperature sterilization systems has resulted in capability expansion for instrument processing. Additionally, the ionizing radiation sterilization system's implementation has helped in the importation of fruits in the United States. Here, the ionizing radiation sterilization is expected to develop rapidly during the estimated period, thereby augmenting the sterilization equipment market's progression.

COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK

The well-known companies involved in the market include E-Beam Services Inc, Continental Equipment, Stryker Corporation, Steris Corporation, Belimed AG, Cardinal Health, Andersen Products Inc, Systec GmbH, MMM Group, Sotera Health, 3M Company, Getinge AB, Advanced Sterilization, Cantel Medical, and Matachana.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Global Sterilization Equipment Market - Summary

2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Increasing Opportunities from Emerging Countries

2.2.2. Increasing Technological Advancements Helping Market

2.2.3. High-Temperature Sterilization Equipment Leads Equipment Type Market

2.3. Evolution and Transition of Sterilization Equipment Market

2.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.5. Market Attractiveness Index

2.6. Vendor Scorecard

2.7. Regulatory Framework

2.8. Impact of Covid-19 on Sterilization Equipment Market

2.9. Market Drivers

2.9.1. Increased Number of Surgical Procedures

2.9.2. Tough Protocols by Healthcare Bodies for Hospital-Acquired Infections

2.10. Market Restraints

2.10.1. Increased Cost of Sterilization Equipment

2.10.2. Regulations Associated With Harmful Gases (For Low-Temperature Sterilization Equipment)

2.11. Market Opportunities

2.11.1. Increased Demand from Pharmaceutical Sector

2.11.2. Opportunities from Food & Beverage Industry

2.12. Market Challenges

2.12.1. Regulations in Manufacturing Sterilization Equipment

3. Global Sterilization Equipment Market Outlook - by Equipment

3.1. High-Temperature Sterilization Equipment

3.1.1. Wet/Steam Sterilization Equipment

3.1.2. Dry Sterilization Equipment

3.2. Low-Temperature Sterilization Equipment

3.2.1. Ethylene Oxide Sterilization Equipment

3.2.2. Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Equipment

3.2.3. Ozone Sterilization Equipment

3.2.4. Other Low-Temperature Sterilization Equipment

3.3. Filtration Sterilization Equipment

3.4. Ionizing Radiation Sterilization Equipment

3.4.1. E-Beam Radiation Sterilization Equipment

3.4.2. Gamma Sterilization Equipment

3.4.3. Other Ionizing Radiation Sterilization Equipment

4. Global Sterilization Equipment Market Outlook - by End-User

4.1. Hospitals & Clinics

4.2. Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

4.3. Education and Research Institutes

4.4. Food & Beverage Industry

4.5. Other End-Users

5. Global Sterilization Equipment Market - Regional Outlook

5.1. North America

5.2. Europe

5.3. Asia-Pacific

5.4. Latin America

5.5. Middle East and Africa

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. 3M Company

6.2. Advanced Sterilization (Acquired by Fortive)

6.3. Andersen Products Inc

6.4. Belimed AG

6.5. Cantel Medical

6.6. Cardinal Health

6.7. Getinge Ab

6.8. Matachana

6.9. MMM Group

6.10. Sotera Health

6.11. Steris Corporation

6.12. Stryker Corporation

6.13. Systec GmbH

6.14. Continental Equipment

6.15. E-Beam Services Inc

7. Methodology & Scope

