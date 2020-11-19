2020 HITEC Emerging Executive Program Graduates Announced

"The HITEC Emerging Executive Program has given me an opportunity to support and mentor talented Hispanic professionals" Tweet this

HITEC redesigned its Emerging Executive Program for 2020, creating two distinct tracks in an effort to enhance the current curriculum and expand the program's focus on coaching and mentoring. The program includes the Emerging Executive and Executive (E+), The Emerging Executive track is designed specifically for manager/director level executives that have mid-level management experience and are in a position to take that next step in their career towards a senior-level role while the Executive (E+) is designed specifically for senior level executives with proven management experience who are in a position to take that next step in their career towards a C-level position.

HITEC provides members with game-changing personal and professional development opportunities such as the Emerging Executive Program, in an effort to build a stronger pipeline of the next generation of technology and business leaders who just happen to be Hispanic.

"The Emerging Executive Program provided me with a platform to learn from thought leaders who helped me not to change, but to expand my perspectives, increase my confidence and network with like-minded individuals. It was a great feeling to be with so many executives who had one purpose: to empower me and to help me develop a better self," said Sofia Alexe, Manager, Oracle

"Leadership is about serving others. The HITEC Emerging Executive Program has given me a tremendous opportunity to support and mentor talented Hispanic professionals as they grow and advance in their careers. This is such a rewarding experience, and I am honored to be able to pay it forward and assist others," said Al Ramos, Managing Director and Co-Chair of the Americas Race & Ethnic Diversity Committee at Morgan Stanley .

Since 2014, 254 leaders have completed the program, advancing in their careers and helping contribute to our growing community of Hispanic technology executives.

The 2020 Emerging Executive Program Fellows will be celebrated during a virtual graduation celebration on Thursday, November 19th, 2020.

