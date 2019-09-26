2020 Honda Accord Hybrid Achieves EPA-Rated 48 MPG City and Best-in-Class Horsepower; On Sale Tomorrow

With sales up 70 percent through the end of August, the Ohio-made Accord Hybrid is helping power Honda toward a second consecutive annual record for sales of electrified vehicles in America. The Accord Hybrid is in a tight race with its compact-class cousin, the Honda Insight, to be Honda's top selling hybrid. Sales of the two hybrid models combined are up 139 percent for the first eight months of the year.

New to the Accord Hybrid for 2020 is an updated Acoustic Vehicle Alert System (AVAS) that functions whenever the car is operating on electric power only (unless in Park), enhancing awareness for pedestrians, bicyclists and other road users.

The 2020 Accord Hybrid is powered by the third generation of Honda's innovative two-motor hybrid-electric powertrain, with an EPA fuel economy rating of 48 mpg in city and combined cycles1. The two-motor hybrid-electric powertrain joins a 2.0-liter DOHC i-VTEC® Atkinson-cycle engine with 40-percent thermal efficiency to an electric propulsion motor that churns out 232 lb.-ft. of torque for a class-leading total system output of 212 horsepower. The unique two-motor system operates without the need for a conventional automatic transmission and was named to the 2019 Wards 10 Best Engines list.

The 2020 Accord Hybrid offers midsize sedan shoppers the same combination of performance, refinement, technology, and value as the non-hybrid Accord, a recipe that has made Accord the winner of dozens of awards and accolades since its introduction, including 2018 North American Car of the Year. The 10th-gen Accord has been called "America's Best Sedan" by Car and Driver, and Accord is the all-time leader in the magazine's "10 Best" awards with 33 appearances on the coveted list.

All Honda Accords for the U.S. market are manufactured exclusively at Honda's Marysville, Ohio, auto plant. The Accord Hybrid's 2.0-liter Atkinson-cycle 4-cylinder is manufactured at the company's Anna, Ohio engine plant, and the two-motor system is assembled at the company's Raymond, Ohio transmission plant. All are manufactured using domestic and globally-sourced parts.

2020 Honda Accord Hybrid Pricing & EPA Ratings

Trim / Engine MSRP2 MSRP Including $930

Destination Charge EPA Mileage Rating City/Hwy/Combined1 Hybrid $25,470 $26,400 48 / 47 / 48 Hybrid EX $29,370 $30,300 48 / 47 / 48 Hybrid EX-L $31,870 $32,800 48 / 47 / 48 Hybrid Touring $35,140 $36,070 48 / 47 / 48

Safety and Driver Assist Technology

Standard on every 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid is a suite of Honda Sensing® safety and driver-assistive technologies that includes Collision Mitigation Braking System™ (CMBS™) with pedestrian detection, Lane Keeping Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow, and Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR). Also standard are automatic high-beam headlights, a Multi-Angle Rearview Camera and a driver attention monitor. Additional available driver-assistive features include blind spot information (BSI) and rain-sensing windshield wipers.

Thanks in part to its next-generation Advanced Compatibility Engineering™ (ACE™) body structure and advanced safety systems, Accord Hybrid achieves a 5-star Overall Vehicle Score from the NHTSA in its NCAP safety ratings, along with a Top Safety Pick rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), including the highest available IIHS rating of "Good" in all crashworthiness tests.

Cutting-Edge Connectivity

All Accord Hybrid trims come standard with Bluetooth® music streaming and Hands Free Link®, as well as Pandora® compatibility. Accord Hybrid EX and above trims add an 8-inch Display Audio touchscreen with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration, along with a range of leading-edge connectivity features, including HD Radio™ and SiriusXM® satellite radio.

The range-topping Accord Hybrid Touring adds HondaLink® subscription services (subscription required) which allow a wide range of remote services such as locking and unlocking doors from virtually anywhere via a compatible smartphone, automatic emergency calling, stolen-vehicle tracking, automatic collision notification and enhanced roadside assistance. Accord Touring also comes with built-in 4G LTE Wi-Fi (subscription required) and can even accept in-vehicle package deliveries via Amazon Key (subscriptions required, including Amazon Prime).

About Honda

Honda offers a full line of reliable, fuel-efficient and fun-to-drive vehicles with advanced safety technologies sold through over 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. The Honda lineup includes the Fit, Civic, Insight, Accord and Clarity series passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for more than 35 years and currently operates 19 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2018, more than 90 percent of all Honda brand vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

1 Based on 2020 EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions, battery pack age/condition and other factors.

2 MSRP excluding tax, license, registration, $930 destination charge and options. Dealer prices may vary.

