HBCUs Compete for Over $500,000 and National Championship Title at 37th Honda Campus All-Star Challenge

For nearly 40 years, Honda Campus All-Star Challenge (HCASC) has celebrated academic excellence, culture and community of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs)

32 HBCU teams will travel to Southern California to compete in the HCASC National Championship Tournament

Tune in April 16 to see which team takes home the championship title: https://www.youtube.com/hcascnct

TORRANCE, Calif., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teams from 32 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) have earned spots in the National Championship Tournament of the 37th Honda Campus All-Star Challenge (HCASC), America's premier academic competition for HBCUs. Top scholars will compete next month for the HCASC championship and a $100,000 grand prize, part of more than $500,000 in institutional grants Honda will award to participating HBCUs this year.

Since 1989, Honda Campus All-Star Challenge has supported over 180,000 HBCU students in achieving their dreams. Post this Now in its 37th season, the year-round Honda Campus All-Star Challenge celebrates HBCU academic excellence and fosters leadership, teamwork, and community across generations of students.

The "Thrilling 32" HBCU teams excelled in February's national qualifying tournaments and now advance to the 2026 HCASC National Championship Tournament, held near the regional corporate headquarters of American Honda Motor Co., Inc. in Torrance. The final games will be streamed on Thursday, April 16 at 3:00 p.m. PDT: https://www.youtube.com/hcascnct.

"Honda Campus All-Star Challenge has served as a national stage for HBCU scholars for nearly 40 years, providing scholarships, opportunities and experiences that inspire students to grow and become the next generation of leaders," said Jasmine Cockfield, Honda Campus All-Star Challenge project lead at American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "Honda is committed to driving the legacy of HBCUs by connecting generations of current students, alumni and HCASC supporters through a shared passion for learning and the bonds it creates."

Since its launch in 1989, Honda Campus All-Star Challenge has supported over 180,000 HBCU students in achieving their dreams. Each year, Honda awards institutional grants that help participating HBCUs fund scholarships, student development initiatives and facility enhancements.

A Legacy of Academic Excellence, Culture and Community

Now in its 37th season, the year-round Honda Campus All-Star Challenge encourages students to expand their knowledge across diverse subjects while building their leadership and teamwork skills. The program continues a proud HBCU legacy of celebrating academic achievement and culture. Beyond the competition, HCASC has evolved into a multigenerational community that fosters belonging, confidence, mentorship, and school pride.

During HCASC gameplay, teams of four students compete in an exhilarating head-to-head showdown, rapidly answering questions on topics that include African American literature and history, current affairs, economics, fine arts, geography, government, pop culture, science, and more.

Competing against peers from other HBCUs provides students opportunities to network, receive mentorship from HCASC alumni and Honda associates, and create "Friends for Life." Honda also offers development seminars and career-focused programming to help students succeed after graduation.

The "Thrilling 32" HBCUs Competing for the HCASC Championship Title

Teams from the following HBCUs are gearing up to compete in the 2026 HCASC National Championship Tournament in Torrance, California:

Alabama A&M University

Alabama State University

Albany State University

Benedict College

Clark Atlanta University

Dillard University

Fisk University

Florida A&M University

Fort Valley State University

Hampton University

Howard University

Kentucky State University

Langston University

Lincoln University-Pennsylvania

Livingstone College

Mississippi Valley State University

Morehouse College

Norfolk State University

North Carolina A&T State University

North Carolina Central University

Oakwood University

Paul Quinn College

Prairie View A&M University

Southern University - Baton Rouge

Spelman College

Stillman College

Tennessee State University

Tuskegee University

University of Maryland Eastern Shore

University of the District of Columbia

Virginia State University

Winston-Salem State University

Fast Facts

Recent HCASC national champions include Hampton University (2025), Oakwood University (2024) and Stillman College (2023).





Only one school (Morehouse College) has qualified for all 37 HCASC National Championship Tournaments.





The HCASC game format consists of three face-off rounds with bonus questions, and the fast-paced Ultimate Challenge round, where any team can make an exciting comeback to win.





Students dedicate hundreds of hours studying topics ranging from history and science to geography and pop culture.





More than 90% of student participants say HCASC has helped them build "Friends for Life."





89 HBCUs are eligible to participate in HCASC, representing 20 states and the District of Columbia.





HCASC alumni are making their mark worldwide, excelling in science, engineering, medicine, media, aeronautics, education, industry, and government fields.

Follow the journeys of the "Thrilling 32" HBCU teams to the HCASC National Championship on the HCASC Facebook, Instagram, Threads and TikTok. HBCUs interested in the HCASC program can email [email protected] for more information.

About Honda and Historically Black Colleges and Universities

Honda has supported the success and dreams of Historically Black College and University (HBCU) students for over 35 years, through programs such as the Honda Campus All-Star Challenge and Honda Battle of the Bands. These initiatives have impacted the lives of more than 350,000 students and provided over $16 million in grants toward HBCU education programs and facilities improvements.

Through its "Drive the Legacy" initiative, Honda partners with HBCUs and organizations such as the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, National Urban League, and local UNCF chapters, to offer development opportunities to HBCU students and recruit top talent for its future workforce. Honda also supports initiatives of the Congressional Bipartisan HBCU Caucus to bring together government, industry and HBCUs to create strategic, more sustainable HBCU partnerships.

Notice: Although the information included in this press release is accurate as of the date of publication, this information is subject to change at any time without notice. American Honda Motor Co., Inc. assumes no responsibility for updating this information.

SOURCE American Honda Motor Co., Inc.