2020 Honda Civic Sedan and Coupe Arriving at Dealers as America's Most Popular Passenger Car

New last year for Coupe and Sedan, the Civic Sport quickly became the second most popular trim in the Civic lineup. Unique styling within the Civic lineup includes a black-painted rear spoiler, black grille, fog lights with gloss black trim and a center-mounted chrome exhaust finisher styled after Civic Si. Sport interiors feature red gauges, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter, paddle shifters on CVT-equipped models, textured aluminum sport pedals and Sport-specific seat materials with a combination of synthetic leather and cloth. Powering Sport trims is a responsive 2.0-liter engine and available 6-speed manual transmission. Handling is improved with trim-exclusive shock absorbers and rear lower control arms, and a stiffer front stabilizer bar. In addition, all Sport trims have 18-inch wheels wrapped in the same all-season performance tires as Civic Si.

Power for the 2020 Honda Civic Sedan and Coupe LX and Sport trims comes from a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine producing 158 horsepower (SAE net) and 138 lb.-ft. of torque (SAE net) connected to either a 6-speed manual transmission or a Continuously Variable automatic Transmission (CVT), with paddle shifters on Sport trims. Civic EX, EX-L and Touring trims are powered by a 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder with peak output of 174 horsepower (SAE net) and 167 lb.-ft. of torque (SAE net) with a 6-speed manual, or 162 lb.-ft. (SAE net) with the CVT.

TRIM (Transmission) MSRP2 MSRP including $930 Destination Charge EPA Fuel Economy

Ratings3 (city/highway/combined) Civic Coupe LX (CVT) $20,950 $21,880 30 / 38 / 33 Civic Coupe Sport (6MT) $21,750 $22,680 25 / 35 / 29 Civic Coupe Sport (CVT) $22,550 $23,480 29 / 36 / 32 Civic Coupe EX (CVT) $23,500 $24,430 31 / 40 / 35 Civic Coupe Touring (CVT) $27,150 $28,080 30 / 37 / 33 Civic Sedan LX (6MT) $19,750 $20,680 25 / 36 / 29 Civic Sedan LX (CVT) $20,550 $21,480 30 / 38 / 33 Civic Sedan Sport (6MT) $21,450 $22,380 25 / 36 / 29 Civic Sedan Sport (CVT) $22,250 $23,180 29 / 37 / 32 Civic Sedan EX (CVT) $23,700 $24,630 32 / 42 / 36 Civic Sedan EX-L (CVT) $24,900 $25,830 32 / 42 / 36 Civic Sedan Touring (CVT) $27,600 $28,530 30 / 38 / 33

Features and Technology

Inside, Civic Sedan and Coupe models benefit from a number of features providing a more refined driving and ownership experience. The Display Audio system, standard on Sport and above trims, features an ergonomic interface that includes a volume knob and physical buttons for core functions, in addition to easy Bluetooth® device pairing, while the driver's digital gauge cluster and intuitive steering wheel controls add to the Civic's class-above interior feel.

Standard equipment on Civic Sedan and Coupe models includes the Honda Sensing® suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies that includes Collision Mitigation Braking System™, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Lane Keeping Assist. Additional standard features on all trims include upscale items such as automatic high beams, automatic climate control, an electronic parking brake and a 7-inch digital TFT instrument cluster. Civic Sport and higher grades add a 7-inch Display Audio system that includes Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration. EX trims add dual-zone climate control, an 8-way power adjustable driver's seat (Sedan only) a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, 17-inch alloy wheels, a power moonroof, Honda's exclusive LaneWatch™ side-view camera, hands-free entry with push button start, an upgraded audio system with 8 speakers (450 watts and 10 speakers in Civic Coupe), heated front seats and exterior mirrors, and remote engine start. The EX-L trim, exclusive to Civic Sedan, adds leather seats, an auto-dimming rear view mirror and Homelink®.

At the top of the Civic Sedan and Coupe lineup, the Touring trim adds a Honda satellite-linked navigation system, 450-watt premium audio system with 10 speakers (standard in EX coupe), 18-inch wheels, paddle shifters with the CVT transmission, and aluminum sport pedals. Also included on Civic Touring are LED headlights, rain-sensing wipers and side-mirror turn signals. Touring Sedans also get a 4-way power passenger seat and heated rear seats.

Safety Performance and Driver Assistive Features

Standard on all Civic Sedan and Coupe trims is the Honda Sensing® suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies. Honda Sensing® includes Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Collision Mitigation Braking System™ (CMBS™) incorporating Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) and Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) incorporating Lane Departure Warning (LDW). Additionally, all Honda Civic models receive automatic high beams as standard equipment.

The 2020 Honda Civic also features a long list of standard active and passive safety features, including Vehicle Stability Assist™ (VSA®) with traction control, driver and passenger front and side airbags, side-curtain airbags with rollover sensor, Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist and Honda's next-generation Advanced Compatibility Engineering™ (ACE™) body structure. The 2020 Civic achieves a 5-Star overall crash safety rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), and targets top crash test scores from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). All models feature a multi-angle rearview camera with guidelines, while EX and higher trims have Honda LaneWatch™ as standard equipment.

About Honda

Honda offers a full line of reliable, fuel-efficient and fun-to-drive vehicles with advanced safety technologies sold through over 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. The Honda lineup includes the Fit, Civic, Insight, Accord and Clarity series passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for more than 35 years and currently operates 19 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2018, more than 90 percent of all Honda brand vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

For More Information

Additional media information including detailed pricing features and high-resolution photography of all 2020 Honda models is available at hondanews.com. Consumer information is available at automobiles.honda.com. To join the Honda community on Facebook, visit facebook.com/honda.

1 Based on Urban Science® DataHub™ retail sales data among all passenger car models for each year: 2016-2019CYTD August.

2 MSRP excluding tax, license, registration, $930 destination charge and options. Dealer prices may vary.

3 Based on 2020 EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions, and other factors.

SOURCE American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

Related Links

http://www.honda.com

