2020 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid Delivers Premium Driving Experience, with Excellent Driving Range and Fuel Economy Ratings

The 2020 Clarity PHEV received a 47 miles of all-electric driving range rating with a full charge and an EPA fuel economy rating of 110 MPGe 2 . For longer trips, the hyper-efficient 1.5-liter Atkinson cycle 4-cylinder gasoline engine engages to generate electricity for the electric motor and, under certain conditions, to act as a direct power source. When using the gasoline engine, Clarity received 44/40/42 MPG EPA fuel economy ratings (city/highway/combined), and a 340-mile EPA total driving range rating 2 . Drivers can select between Normal, Econ and Sport to customize their driving experience to maximize efficiency or performance, while a special HV mode that maintains the battery's state of charge can be used in all modes.

Clarity PHEV's drive motor produces 181-horsepower and 232 lb.-ft. of torque, drawing power from electricity generated by the gasoline engine and from a 17-kilowatt hour (kWh) battery pack with a recharge time of just 2.5 hours at 240 volts. Total system output of the Clarity Plug-in Hybrid's two-motor hybrid powertrain is 212 horsepower.

2020 Clarity PHEV Pricing and EPA Fuel Economy Ratings

TRIM MSRP MSRP Including $955 Destination Charges1 EPA Fuel Economy Ratings (city / highway / combined)2 Clarity PHEV $33,400 $34,355 44/40/42 Clarity PHEV Touring $36,600 $37,555 44/40/42

Clarity PHEV comes standard with a Display Audio system with an 8-inch touchscreen that includes Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration, pushbutton smart and keyless entry, heated front seats, rain-sensing wipers, and the Honda Sensing® suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies. Clarity Touring adds perforated leather seats and a leather-wrapped steering wheel, navigation with charging infrastructure information, an 8-way power adjustable driver's seat with 2-position memory, and Ultrasude® interior trim. Clarity PHEV qualifies for a federal tax rebate of up to $7,500 and various state rebates, including $1,000 in California where it's also eligible for single-occupant HOV access.

About Honda

Honda offers a full line of reliable, fuel-efficient and fun-to-drive vehicles with advanced safety technologies sold through over 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. The Honda lineup includes the Fit, Civic, Insight, Accord and Clarity series passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for more than 35 years and currently operates 19 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2019, more than 90 percent of all Honda brand vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

For More Information

1 MSRP excludes $955 destination charge, tax, license, registration and options. Dealer prices may vary.

2 Based on 2020 EPA ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your actual driving range and mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions, battery package condition and other factors.

