Honda Awards $500,000 Grant to Establish 2024-2025 HBCU Band Scholarship Program with Thurgood Marshall College Fund

Partnership to help power the success and dreams of HBCU band students who demonstrate academic potential and financial need

TORRANCE, Calif., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda has announced a $500,000 grant to Thurgood Marshall College Fund that will be dedicated to awarding scholarships to students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) participating in band programs. The partnership with Thurgood Marshall College Fund furthers the company's longstanding commitment to supporting HBCU students as Honda gears up for the 2025 return of Honda Battle of the Bands, the nation's premier showcase for HBCU marching bands. A total of 41 HBCU students will be selected to receive a need-based scholarship of up to $10,000 ($5,000 per semester) for the 2024-2025 academic year, which can only be applied to costs associated with average tuition and fees.

The $500,000 grant from Honda will enable Thurgood Marshall College Fund to award scholarships to 41 HBCU students participating in band programs.

"We are delighted that Honda continues its robust partnership with Thurgood Marshall College Fund," said Dr. Harry L. Williams, president and CEO, Thurgood Marshall College Fund. By providing scholarships to Historically Black Colleges and Universities students engaged in band or music endeavors, Honda demonstrates an exceptional commitment to both TMCF and the wider HBCU community. Their continuous support of programs that empower HBCU students for future achievements and enhance their economic opportunities is remarkable. We are grateful to Honda for our ongoing and life-changing partnership."

"HBCU band programs are a fundamental part of the community's culture, and student participants dedicate immense time and effort to demonstrating unique blends of musicianship and choreography, all while continuing to challenge themselves academically," said Yvette Hunsicker, vice president of Corporate Social Responsibility and Inclusion & Diversity at American Honda. "Honda is proud to provide these deserving students with an opportunity to advance their educational pursuits."

Eligible students must be enrolled full time as an undergraduate freshman, sophomore, junior, or senior at an HBCU during the 2024-2025 academic year while also being enrolled in a university band program, including but not limited to marching bands and auxiliary groups, concert bands, and ensembles. Applicants must also have a current cumulative grade point average of 2.5 or higher, have the 2024-2025 FAFSA on file at their selected college or university, and be able to demonstrate financial need. The program is open to students who are U.S. citizens, or who have a valid permanent resident card or passport stamped I-551, or international students with an I-20 student visa. Each applicant must also prepare a two-minute video in which they answer an application question.

The application will remain open through May 17, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. To learn more about the scholarship and to apply, visit: https://www.tmcf.org/students-alumni/scholarship/tmcf-honda-hbcu-scholarship/.

Honda and Historically Black Colleges and Universities

For 35 years, Honda has supported HBCUs, acknowledging their critical role in providing higher education and opportunities for advancement within the Black community. This support includes scholarships, programs, and initiatives that celebrate the dreams and potential of HBCU students, shaping them into future Black leaders. Honda has impacted the lives of more than 300,000 students and awarded over $14 million in grants in support of HBCU education programs and facility improvements.

To advance its leading investment in HBCUs, Honda is a member of the HBCU Partnership Challenge, a Congressional Bipartisan HBCU Caucus initiative that brings together government, industry and HBCUs to create strategic, more sustainable HBCU partnerships. Honda also has partnered with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and UNCF to provide annual scholarship funding to support HBCU students pursuing an education in engineering, supply chain management and manufacturing-related fields.

Learn more at https://www.honda.com/community/diversity-reports.

SOURCE American Honda Motor Co., Inc.