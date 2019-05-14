2020 Hyundai Elantra Improves Fuel Economy and Safety

Insurance Institute for Highway Safety data shows that Automatic Emergency Braking and Forward Collision Warning, which are both integrated into Elantra's standard Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, are associated with a 50-percent reduction in rear-end collisions. In addition, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 94 percent of serious vehicle crashes involve human error, which is why advanced safety technologies like Elantra's standard Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) have the potential to save lives.

New standard features

Intelligent Variable Transmission

Dual Automatic Temperature Control

3.5-inch mono TFT cluster display

Efficient Positive Temperature Coefficient Electric Heater (2.0L engine only)

Engine Idle Stop & Go on Eco model

Dual Shell Horn

Hyundai SmartSense features

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist



Lane Keeping Assist



Driver Attention Warning

Fuel Economy Improvement

Trim Engine Transmission 2020 Combined MPG 2019 Combined MPG SE 2.0L IVT 35 (+2) 33 SEL 2.0L IVT 34 (+2) 32 Value Edition 2.0L IVT 34 (+2) 32 Limited 2.0L IVT 34 (+2) 32

2020 Elantra Pricing

Model Engine Transmission MSRP SE 2.0L Atkinson Cycle 4-cylinder IVT $18,950 SEL 2.0L Atkinson Cycle 4-cylinder IVT $19,700 Value 2.0L Atkinson Cycle 4-cylinder IVT $20,600 Eco 1.4L Turbo GDI 4-cylinder 7-speed Dual Clutch $21,250 Sport 1.6L Turbo GDI 4-cylinder 7-speed Dual Clutch $22,800 Limited 2.0L Atkinson Cycle 4-cylinder IVT $23,800

Freight charges for the 2020MY Elantra are $920 and are not included in the chart above.

SE manual transmission and Sport manual transmission discontinued

Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT)

Hyundai's new IVT provides superior efficiency and simulates gear shifts from an automatic transmission that customers like. This transmission performs continuous shifts by modulating pressure of the transmission's pulley, depending on driving conditions and driver inputs. It utilizes a wide ratio pulley system, which provides a broader ratio of operation when compared with its competitors. This allows for improved fuel economy at higher gear ratios and improved performance at lower ratios.

As opposed to a more common push belt, the IVT takes advantage of a chain belt, a world's first in the compact car segment. A chain improves fuel efficiency by an additional 1.2% when compared with conventional belt systems.

Hyundai's new Shift Control Strategy used by the IVT improves linearity between driver inputs, vehicle behavior and acceleration. Shift response is enhanced, allowing it to closely replicate automatic transmission step shifts.

Hyundai SmartSense

The 2020 Elantra offers a new array of standard advanced safety technologies.

FCA uses the car's front-facing camera to help detect an imminent collision and avoid impact or minimize damage by braking

LKA helps prevent accidental lane departure by sensing road markings, automatically steering the car if necessary.

Driver Attention Warning system monitors a spectrum of driver-related characteristics to help detect driver fatigue.

SmartSense features already included on the Elantra Limited with Ultimate Package include:

Smart Cruise Control (SCC) makes highway and long distance driving more comfortable. Using a radar sensor mounted on the lower front grille, the SCC system maintains a set distance from the vehicle ahead in varied traffic conditions by automatically adjusting vehicle speed as needed.

Safe Exit Assist that may sound an alert when a vehicle approaches from behind, letting passengers know it may not be safe to open the door to exit the vehicle.

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection is a technology that utilizes both the front forward-facing radar and camera through sensor fusion to help detect a vehicle or pedestrian, and warn the driver of a potential collision. If the driver does not react to avoid the impact, the system may apply emergency braking in certain circumstances.

Additional SmartSense Safety features include:

Blind-Spot Collision Warning with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert and Lane Change Assist (available all trims except SE)

Interior Features

Standard: 5-inch color audio system

Standard: Bluetooth and steering wheel audio controls

Blue Link® Connected Car System with three years of complimentary Blue Link services applied to Value Edition

Qi wireless charging applied to Limited trim level

Available AVN 5.0 with faster processor, Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay™ and HERE HD Traffic 8-inch Multimedia Navigation System offered with higher level trims

Infinity premium audio with 8 speakers including a center channel and subwoofer applied to Limited trim level

Drive Mode Select applied standard

Standard: Rearview camera with dynamic guidelines

Engine Performance

The Elantra features two engine options that focus on fuel efficiency and a third engine option in the Elantra Sport model. The SE, SEL, Value Edition and Limited offer the 2.0L MPI Atkinson Cycle engine with 147 horsepower @ 6,200 RPM and Eco offers the 1.4L Turbo-GDI with 128 horsepower @ 5,500 RPM. The Eco model achieves an EPA estimated 36 mpg combined fuel economy rating thanks to a 7-speed dual clutch transmission.

Elantra Sport

The Elantra Sport trim features a 201 horsepower 1.6L Turbo-GDI engine and a 7-speed dual clutch transmission, a sporty interior and revised trim headliner, advanced technology and connectivity, paddle shifters, sport front seats with leather, flat-bottom, leather-wrapped steering wheel, a sport instrument cluster and door trim garnish. The Elantra Sport features multi-link independent rear suspension which improves the dynamic performance and allows for greater flexibility in tuning.

