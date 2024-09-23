Hyundai and Hyundai Hope On Wheels Support Community Health Initiatives at Alexandria Hyundai Grand Re-Opening

Hyundai Hope donates to Alexandria Celebrates Women to support mental health programs for women

Hyundai Hope On Wheels donates to Georgetown University's Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center to support children with cancer

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of the grand re-opening of Alexandria Hyundai, Hyundai and Hyundai Hope On Wheels donated to community health initiatives in Alexandria, Va. Hyundai donated to Alexandria Celebrates Women to support mental health programs for women. Additionally, Hyundai Hope On Wheels donated to the Georgetown University's Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center to support clinical care for children diagnosed with cancer.

(left to right) Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility, Hyundai Motor North America, Bob Kim, vice president, national sales, Hyundai Motor Company, Pat Miller, chair, Alexandria Celebrates Women, Debbie Evans, division chief, sexual assault center & domestic violence program, department of community and human services, City of Alexandria, Kevin Reilly, owner and president, Alexandria Hyundai at Alexandria Hyundai in Alexandria, Va. on September 17, 2024. (Photo/Hyundai) (left to right) John Guastaferro, executive director, Hyundai Hope On Wheels, Bob Kim, vice president, national sales, Hyundai Motor Company, Dr. Jeffrey Toretsky, M.D., Georgetown University, Don Reilly, Kevin Reilly, owner and president, Alexandria Hyundai, Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility, Hyundai Motor North America at Alexandria Hyundai in Alexandria, Va. on September 17, 2024. (Photo/Hyundai)

"Hyundai is proud to celebrate the grand re-opening of Alexandria Hyundai by investing in local community health initiatives," said Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility, Hyundai Motor North America. "Building stronger and healthier communities is part of our progress for humanity vision, and we are committed to giving hope to those in need, especially women and families."

Alexandria Celebrates Women is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization with a two-fold mission – to raise money for the Alexandria Domestic Violence Safehouse, and to recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of Virginia's women of the past, present, and future. The donation is part of Hyundai's corporate social responsibility initiative, Hyundai Hope, and will be used to support mental health programs for women in need.

"We are so grateful for this tremendous donation from Hyundai Hope to help Alexandria women with mental health issues," said Pat Miller, chair, Alexandria Celebrates Women.

Georgetown Lombardi provides compassionate, state-of-the-art clinical care to children coping with cancer diagnoses. Through research and extraordinary clinical care, internationally-recognized clinician-scientists offer the most advanced cancer care. For the past 26 years, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has been a leading voice in the fight against pediatric cancer, donating over $250 million to renowned institutions across the nation. Its donation to Georgetown Lombardi will be used to support the care and treatment of pediatric cancer patients.

Hyundai Hope

Hyundai Hope is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Hyundai Motor North America, committed to the principal of Progress for Humanity and the goal of improving the wellbeing of society. Hyundai Hope dedicates time and supplies resources to nonprofit organizations that support the health and safety of individuals and foster positive growth in communities. For more information, visit www.HyundaiHope.com.

Hyundai Hope On Wheels

Hyundai Hope On Wheels® is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. Launched in 1998, Hyundai Hope On Wheels provides grants to eligible institutions nationwide that are pursuing critical research aimed at improving treatments and saving lives. Hyundai Hope On Wheels is one of the largest nonprofit funders of pediatric cancer research in the country. Primary funding for Hyundai Hope On Wheels comes from Hyundai Motor America and its more than 830 U.S. dealers. In 2024, Hyundai Hope On Wheels will surpass a lifetime total donation of $250 million in support of more than 1,300 childhood cancer research grants to over 175 hospitals and research institutions.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America