2020 Jeep® Wrangler, Fiat 124 Spider and Chrysler Voyager Win 5-Year Cost to Own Awards From Kelley Blue Book's KBB.com

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

For the sixth consecutive year, 2020 Jeep® Wrangler earns 5-Year Cost to Own Award; second year in the Off-Road SUV category

2020 Fiat 124 Spider earns second consecutive 5-Year Cost to Own Award in the Sports Car category

2020 Chrysler Voyager earns 5-Year Cost to Own Award in the Minivan category in its first year of eligibility

Awards honor vehicles with the lowest projected ownership costs for the first five years of ownership

The 2020 Jeep® Wrangler, 2020 Fiat 124 Spider and 2020 Chrysler Voyager have been named category winners of Kelley Blue Book's KBB.com ninth annual 5-Year Cost to Own Awards.

For the sixth consecutive year, the Jeep Wrangler took home a 5-Year Cost to Own Award. This is the second year in a row the Jeep Wrangler received top honors in the Off-Road SUV category. The Fiat 124 Spider received its second consecutive 5-Year Cost to Own Award in the Sports Car category, while the Chrysler Voyager earned a 5-Year Cost to Own Award in the Minivan category during its first year of eligibility.

"New to 2020, Chrysler Voyager emerges as the winner of the minivan segment, overtaking legacy models in its launch year," said Eric Ibara, Director of 5-Year Cost to Own for Kelley Blue Book. "Alongside it, both the Fiat 124 Spider and Jeep Wrangler continue their winning streaks for the second year in a row in the sports car and off-road SUV segments, respectively."

The 5-Year Cost to Own Awards honor the new vehicles and brands (luxury and non-luxury) with the lowest projected ownership costs, based on Kelley Blue Book's 5-Year Cost to Own data for new cars for the initial five-year ownership period. While depreciation (or loss of value) and fuel costs may be the greatest expense incurred in owning a vehicle, there are other factors that can have a significant impact on a consumer's budget.

Available on Kelley Blue Book's KBB.com, 5-Year Cost to Own information takes into consideration depreciation, expected fuel costs, finance and insurance fees, maintenance and repair costs and state fees for all new models. Kelley Blue Book's 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, like all new- and used-car information provided by KBB.com, exist to help shoppers make more informed new-car buying decisions by breaking down typical ownership cost details and naming the brands and models with the lowest projected five-year total.

Jeep Wrangler

The iconic Jeep Wrangler – the most capable and recognized vehicle in the world – delivers unmatched off-road capability and is produced with more than seven decades of 4x4 engineering experience. Powertrain options include a new 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 with engine stop-start (ESS), 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 with ESS, 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 with mild-hybrid e-Torque technology, 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine with ESS and a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine with mild-hybrid e-Torque technology. Wrangler continues to offer a body-on-frame design, front and rear five-link suspension system, solid axles, electronic lockers and is one of the few SUVs to offer a six-speed manual transmission in addition to its available eight-speed automatic.

Fiat 124 Spider

The Fiat 124 Spider revives the storied nameplate, bringing its classic Italian styling and performance to a new generation. Paying homage to the original 124 Spider more than 50 years after its introduction, the Fiat 124 Spider delivers the ultimate Italian roadster experience with driving excitement, technology and safety combined with iconic Italian design.

The Fiat 124 Spider, designed in Centro Stile in Turin, Italy, borrows cues from the original Spider – widely considered one of Fiat's most beautiful cars of all time – and reinterprets them for today. The 124 Spider has a timeless low-slung presence, with a classically beautiful body side, well-balanced proportions and a sporty cabin-to-hood ratio.

The roadster comes standard with the proven 1.4-liter MultiAir Turbo four-cylinder engine, the engine's first application in a rear-wheel-drive vehicle. The engine delivers 164 horsepower and 184 lb.-ft. of torque on Abarth and is available with a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic transmission.

The 124 Spider's suspension uses a double-wishbone layout in front and a multi-link in the rear, specifically tuned for greater stability while braking and turning. Steering is light and responsive with the use of an electric power-assist (dual pinion) system. NVH enhancements, including an acoustic front windshield and insulation treatments, help deliver a refined, quiet ride.

The vehicle is available with an array of safety and security features, including full LED adaptive front headlamps, Blind-spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Path detection and a ParkView rear backup camera.

Technology and convenience features include Keyless Enter 'n Go, Bluetooth connectivity, heated seats, available Bose premium nine-speaker audio system and FIAT Connect 7.0 with a 7-inch touchscreen display.

Chrysler Voyager

The Chrysler Voyager, the latest addition to Chrysler brand's legendary minivan lineup, offers even more value for those who seek the quintessential family vehicle. Designed with budget-friendly family and fleet customers in mind, the Voyager delivers an exceptional driving experience. Voyager is also the latest Chrysler brand minivan to earn a five-star overall safety rating from the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), recently joining Chrysler Pacifica in the five-star category.

The Voyager features several available safety and security features to help drivers avoid collisions in the first place. The minivan's Blind-spot Monitoring system alerts the driver to vehicles entering his/her blind spot. Such warnings help accommodate safer lane changes. The Rear Cross Path detection system assists the driver with hard-to-see angles when backing out of tight parking spots where field of vision may be hindered. Additionally, the ParkSense rear park assist with stop detects objects in the path of the Voyager when the vehicle is in reverse. While sensors help the driver maneuver into tight parking spaces, they also prompt automatic braking when the system deems contact is imminent.

Kelley Blue Book (www.kbb.com)

Founded in 1926, Kelley Blue Book, The Trusted Resource®, is the vehicle valuation and information source trusted and relied upon by both consumers and the automotive industry. Each week the company provides market-reflective values on its top-rated website KBB.com, including its famous Blue Book® Trade-In Values and Kelley Blue Book® Price Advisor tool, which provides a range for what consumers can reasonably expect to pay for a vehicle in their area. Car owners looking to sell immediately can also get a redeemable, transaction-ready offer with Kelley Blue BookSM Instant Cash Offer. The company also provides vehicle pricing and values through various products and services available to car dealers, auto manufacturers, finance and insurance companies, and governmental agencies. Kelley Blue Book is a Cox Automotive brand.

FCA

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is a global automaker that designs, engineers, manufactures and sells vehicles in a portfolio of exciting brands, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep®, Lancia, Ram and Maserati. It also sells parts and services under the Mopar name and operates in the components and production systems sectors under the Comau and Teksid brands. FCA employs nearly 200,000 people around the globe. For more details regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

SOURCE FCA