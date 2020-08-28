2020 Kia Soul Named One of the 10 Best Cars for Dog Lovers

"The Soul has been a longstanding success because its versatility accommodates many different lifestyles, and this Autotrader accolade reinforces there is a Soul for everyone, including dog owners," said Sean Yoon, President & CEO, Kia Motors America, Kia Motors North America. "Whether you're riding with your pup around town or packing the whole family up for a weekend road trip, the Soul is perfectly cut out for canines."

Now in its seventh year, Autotrader's list of Best Cars for Dog Lovers focuses on vehicles that offer the best of what every dog owner needs. "To help new car buyers that are traveling with four-legged friends, we've carefully curated a list of the best cars that offer great comfort and safety features while also making the lives of pet parents just a little easier," said Brian Moody, executive editor at Autotrader.

With a suite of available Kia Drive Wise features1 including Forward Collision Avoidance, Driver Attention Warning2 and Smart Cruise Control, Soul owners can feel safe and confident when they hit the road with the entire family. The Soul's boxy silhouette continues to offer up a surprising amount of cargo and passenger space, and a wider and lower rear liftgate opening improves ease of loading and unloading. For 2021, the Soul is even more dog-friendly with the addition of standard Rear Occupant Alert3, which uses ultrasonic sensors to detect and prevent passengers – pets included – from being left behind in the rear seats.

