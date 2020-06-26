2020 Market Insights for the World Smart Learning Systems Market, Featuring Company Profiles of Blackboard, Inc, Cisco Systems, McGraw-Hill, Pearson PLC and Tata Interactive System

DUBLIN, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Learning Systems - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Smart Learning Systems market accounted for $19.84 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $106.30 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are mounting acceptance of digital learning solutions and concept of BYOD.



By product, the hardware segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period. Today's smart phones offer endless possibilities for superior engagement, improvement of student understanding, and addition of learning beyond the classroom. Smartphones also present a simple way for teachers to facilitate and motivate student learning and creativity. On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the acceptance of smart learning solutions.



Some of the key players in the Smart Learning Systems Market include Adobe Systems Inc, Blackboard, Inc, Cisco Systems, Desire2learn, Educomp Solutions, Ellucian Company L.P, Intel Corporation, McGraw-Hill, NIIT Limited, Pearson PLC, Promethean, Inc, Saba Software, Samsung Electronics, Scholastic Corporation, Smart Technologies, SumTotal Systems, Tata Interactive System and Three Rivers Systems.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Smart Learning Systems Market, By Platform

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Website

5.3 App



6 Global Smart Learning Systems Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Service

6.2.1 Professional service

6.2.2 Managed service

6.3 Software

6.4 Hardware

6.4.1 Student Response System

6.4.2 Interactive Display

6.4.3 Mobile Devices

6.4.3.1 Tablets

6.4.3.2 Smartphones



7 Global Smart Learning Systems Market, By Content

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Audio

7.3 Text

7.4 Video



8 Global Smart Learning Systems Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 E-Learning

8.3 M-Learning

8.4 U-Learning



9 Global Smart Learning Systems Market, By Learning Mode

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Adaptive

9.3 Simulation-based

9.4 Virtual



10 Global Smart Learning Systems Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Corporate

10.3 Academic

10.4 Education

10.5 Enterprises

10.6 Healthcare

10.7 Banking/Insurance

10.8 Professional Services



11 Global Smart Learning Systems Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling



Adobe Systems Inc

Blackboard, Inc

Cisco Systems

Desire2learn

Educomp Solutions

Ellucian Company L.P

Intel Corporation

McGraw-Hill

NIIT Limited

Pearson PLC

Promethean, Inc

Saba Software

Samsung Electronics

Scholastic Corporation

Smart Technologies

SumTotal Systems

Tata Interactive System

Three Rivers Systems

