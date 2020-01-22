2020 National Disaster Resilience Conference Call for Presentations & Sponsorship Opportunities Now Open

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Disaster Resilience Conference (NDRC20) planning committee is seeking presenter abstracts for the 2020 conference set to take place in Clearwater Beach, FL from December 2 to December 4, 2020. The submission deadline is Friday, March 20, 2020.

Proposed presenter abstracts should focus on:

Science - to support preparedness, response, recovery and/or mitigation;

Policy - to advance resilience through strong building codes, smart finance, marketplace incentive programs, tax benefits, and innovation, e.g. Big Data and smart home technology, and;

Practice - to include advocates, building and fire code officials, communicators, emergency managers, engineers, futurists, insurance professionals, journalists, leaders, merchants, meteorologists, product manufacturers, public officials, researchers, and scientists.

NDRC20 will bring together the nation's foremost voices in the disaster safety and resilience movement to share best practices, inspire, and collaborate. Attendees will include leaders, professionals, and practitioners from a cross-section of private and public organizations who share the mission of strengthening homes and safeguarding families from disasters of all kinds.

NDRC19 included multi-peril keynote speeches, panels, and presentations from resilience-minded businesses and organizations such as BuildStrong Coalition, Earthquake Engineering Research Institute, FEMA, FLASH, Hagerty Consulting, Huber Engineered Woods, Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety, International Code Council, ISO-Verisk Analytics, Lowes, Mennonite Disaster Service, MIT, National Hurricane Center, Simpson Strong-Tie, Southern California Earthquake Center, State Farm, The Weather Channel, University of Florida, USAA, U.S. Small Business Administration, and more.

Visit www.NationalDisasterResilienceConference.org for more information on sponsorship, or to submit your abstract visit https://proposalspace.com/calls/d/1150.

About FLASH

The nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH) is the country's leading consumer advocate for strengthening homes and safeguarding families from natural and manmade disasters. The FLASH partnership includes more than 100 innovative and diverse organizations that share a vision of making America a more disaster-resilient nation including: BASF Corporation, FEMA, Florida Division of Emergency Management, Huber Engineered Woods, International Code Council, ISO - Verisk Analytics, Lowe's, National Weather Service, Portland Cement Association, Simpson Strong-Tie, State Farm, and USAA. In 2008, FLASH, and Disney opened the interactive weather experience StormStruck: A Tale of Two Homes, in Lake Buena Vista, FL. Learn more about FLASH and access free consumer resources by visiting www.flash.org, calling toll-free (877) 221- SAFE (7233), following @federalalliance on Twitter, on Facebook.com/federalalliance, and the FLASH blog – Protect Your Home in a FLASH.

