2020 SKYN® Condoms' Annual Survey Explores The Phases Of Intimacy

Committed to strengthening intimacy and sexual encounters, SKYN® Condoms, discovers how sexually active adults engage in foreplay, sex…and even cuddling. With the companies' recent expansion of product offerings that cover all of the phases of intimacy; from intimate accessories and paraben-free lubricants, non-latex premium condoms and intimate refreshing wipes, the brand looks to explore consumer perception and behavior throughout these phases.

Before the sex, comes dating, communication and…foreplay:

Modern Romance: More than half of all respondents (66%) agree that dating apps take the intimacy away from meeting someone.

More than half of all respondents (66%) agree that dating apps take the intimacy away from meeting someone. Lust at First Sight: 34% of men said they decide whether they want to have sex with someone after just one encounter.

34% of men said they decide whether they want to have sex with someone after just one encounter. Let's Get Physical: 73% consider intimacy more of an emotion concept vs. physical.

73% consider intimacy more of an emotion concept vs. physical. Did You Fall From Heaven?: 38% of respondents have had sex with someone who used a pickup line.

38% of respondents have had sex with someone who used a pickup line. Foreplay Is A Must: 81% of respondents say they engage in foreplay frequently with 40% saying 'all the time.'

The survey unveils the below insights related to the attitudes and behaviors during sex:

What's On Your Mind: The majority of respondents (45%) revealed that satisfying their partner is what matters most in bed; with results showing that men care more about satisfying their partner (53%) than women (38%).

The majority of respondents (45%) revealed that satisfying their partner is what matters most in bed; with results showing that men care more about satisfying their partner (53%) than women (38%). Fake It Till You Make It: More than half of respondents (55%) have faked an orgasm.

More than half of respondents (55%) have faked an orgasm. Love Is In The Air: Valentine's Day is the holiday that most people are having sex, with 65% of respondents reporting it's the day they are most likely to get physical.

Valentine's Day is the holiday that most people are having sex, with 65% of respondents reporting it's the day they are most likely to get physical. Most Like It Ruff: Doggy-style remains the favored sex position with 64% of participants listing it as their favorite.

Doggy-style remains the favored sex position with 64% of participants listing it as their favorite. Chatty Kathies: When asked "Do you vocalize your preference or give guidance to your partner during sex," 77% of those surveyed said they do so frequently.

While many may think chivalry is dead, the survey unveils patterns for what comes next after being intimate:

Cuddling Is Key: Almost all (88%) respondents frequently cuddle with their partners after sex.

Almost all (88%) respondents frequently cuddle with their partners after sex. Pause for a Pee Break: Many are following the medical advice that peeing after sex is essential to avoiding infection, with more than half (53%) saying that it is the first thing they do.

Many are following the medical advice that peeing after sex is essential to avoiding infection, with more than half (53%) saying that it is the first thing they do. Let's Get This Sleep: Almost all respondents are sleeping more soundly after having sex. 92% of participants say they frequently sleep better at night if they had sex that day.

Almost all respondents are sleeping more soundly after having sex. 92% of participants say they frequently sleep better at night if they had sex that day. Taking a Test Drive: Almost all (85%) respondents are more likely to begin a committed a relationship with someone AFTER they've had sex with them.

"We pride ourselves on being a one stop shop for all things related to intimacy," says Jeyan Heper, Chief Executive Officer of LifeStyles Healthcare. "This year's survey has unveiled key learnings surrounding the different phases of the intimate experience and as a brand we are committed to continuing to deliver products, whether they be lubricants, condoms or wipes, that enhance each phase, heighten intimacy and promote better sexual experiences."

Survey Methodology

The SKYN Sex & Intimacy Survey was conducted by Wakefield Research (www.wakefieldresearch.com) among 2,000 nationally representative males and females in the U.S. ages 18-39, between January 3rd and January 14th, 2020, using an email invitation and an online survey. Quotas have been set to ensure reliable and accurate representation of the U.S. adult population, ages 18-39. Results of any sample are subject to sampling variation. The magnitude of the variation is measurable and is affected by the number of interviews and the level of the percentages expressing the results. For the interviews conducted in this particular study, the chances are 95 in 100 that a survey result does not vary, plus or minus, by more than 2.2 percentage points from the result that would be obtained if interviews had been conducted with all persons in the universe represented by the sample.

About SKYN® Condoms by LifeStyles

Based out of Iselin, NJ, the SKYN® brand of condoms was launched by LifeStyles in 2008 as the first-ever polyisoprene, non-latex condom that met all the U.S. Food and Drug Administration requirements for safety and efficacy. The SKYN® collection is the latest extension of the LifeStyles brand portfolio, which was launched in the U.S. in 1985. SKYN® is the leading non-latex condom brand, and LifeStyles' core latex brands, such as LifeStyles, Jissbon, MANIX, Unimil and Blowtex, have 120 collective years of history, deeply rooted in each local market globally. More information on SKYN® condoms can be found at www.SKYN.com.

LifeStyles, ® and ™ are trademarks owned by LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd ©2019 LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd Patents: www.lifestyles.com/our-patents



