2020 Smartphones Industry Report - Key Worldwide & Regional Trends; 2015-2019 Manufacturer Sales Split; 5G Smartphone Unit Connection & Sales Forecast to 2024
The worldwide smartphone market is characterised by increasingly saturated developed markets and emerging markets that have a strong potential for growth. This report investigates the various drivers and idiosyncrasies of eight regional markets and identifies issues and opportunities that operators and vendors must be aware of.
The report analyses the smartphone market and describes the key worldwide and regional trends that affect the sales and adoption of smartphones.
Data Coverage
- Connections and sales for smartphone markets worldwide, for 8 regions and for 63 countries
- Key worldwide and regional trends
- A 2015-2019 manufacturer sales split
- A 5G smartphone unit connection and sales forecast
Key Topics Covered
1. Worldwide Trends
- Smartphones Sales Will Increase Moderately Over the Forecast Period, and Growth Will Be Particularly Strong in Emerging Markets
- Most of the Increase in Global Smartphone Sales Will Come from Emerging Regions such as EMAP and SSA
- Feature Phones Sales Will Continue to Dwindle, and Will Account for Just 12% of All Handset Sales Worldwide in 2024
- Smartphones Sales for the Big Four' Chinese Brands Have More Than Doubled Over the Past 4 Years
- 5G is Set to Be the Key Driver for Boosting Smartphone Sales in Developed Markets
2. Western Europe
- Smartphone Sales Will Continue to Decline Until 2020, at Which Point Moderate Growth is Expected
3. Central & Eastern Europe
- The Demand for Budget Smartphones is High
4. Middle East & North Africa
- First-Time Prepaid Users Will Continue to Drive Sales Over the Forecast Period
5. Sub-Saharan Africa
- Low Smartphone Penetration and the Increasing Demand for Mobile Broadband Will Drive Growth in Smartphone Sales
6. Emerging Asia-Pacific
- Smartphone Sales Will Continue to Increase Steadily Until 2024
7. Developed Asia-Pacific
- The Launch of 5G Will Lead to An Increase in Smartphone Sales by 2024
8. North America
- 5G Should Boost Smartphone Sales Over the Forecast Period
9. Latin America
- The Improving Economic Output Will Lead to An Increase in Smartphone Sales Over the Forecast Period
