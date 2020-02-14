2020 SME Education Foundation Board Officers and Directors Take Office

2020 SME Education Foundation Officers:

President — Irving P. "Irv" McPhail, EdD; The McPhail Group LLC

Vice President — Joseph A. "Joe" Kann; Cobble Creek Solutions

Secretary/Treasurer — John F. Miller; Siemens PLM Software

2020 SME Education Foundation Directors:



Frank W. Ervin III; Piston Group LLC



Wayne F. Frost, LSME, CMfgE; Deere & Co. (retired)



Brian A. Ruestow, LSME; Norton Pulpstones Inc.



Pamela J. Ruschau, Esq.; Leydig, Voit & Mayer Ltd.

President Irv McPhail is Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of The McPhail Group LLC, a global higher education consulting practice. In 2007, he joined the National Action Council for Minorities in Engineering Inc. and was named president and CEO in 2009. He has served as a college president or chancellor of colleges and universities in Baltimore, Saint Louis and Memphis, Tennessee. McPhail earned an academic scholarship to Cornell University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in development sociology. He holds a master's degree in reading from the Harvard Graduate School of Education. McPhail was a National Fellowships Fund Fellow at the University of Pennsylvania where he earned his doctorate in reading/language arts. McPhail joined the SME Education Foundation Board of Directors in 2010.

"I am honored to lead the SME Education Board of Directors at this critical juncture. The role of manufacturing in driving economic prosperity and global competitiveness is severely compromised by the absence of a diverse and talented manufacturing workforce in the U.S.," said 2020 SME Education Foundation President Irv McPhail. "We're key to developing the next generation of diverse manufacturing and engineering talent through scholarships and innovative academic programs. I look forward to collaborating with colleagues at SME, the SME Education Foundation, and our partners and stakeholders to make that vision a reality."

About The SME Education Foundation

The SME Education Foundation inspires, prepares and supports the next generation of manufacturing and engineering talent. Since its organization by SME in 1979, the SME Education Foundation works to bring students, educators, industry and communities together through its SME PRIME schools program; awards annual student scholarships and conducts the Student Summit Event Series held at SME events in North America. Learn more here, and follow @MFG_EDUCATION on Twitter.

