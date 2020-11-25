2020 Stopping Cyber Monday? Not Hardly!

WASHINGTON, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Even under normal circumstances not everyone can get together for in-person celebrations. But this year has been anything but normal. As a result, many are resorting to shipping gifts and relying on video technology to bring them together for all of their holiday festivities. And while we can't fix your tech issues for the video celebrations, we can ensure your gifts arrive in time for the fun. No matter what you order on Cyber Monday, or throughout the holiday season, you can Click-N-Chill with the Postal Service as We Deliver for Yule.

Don't feel like going to the Post Office to drop off your special gift? You can stay home, cozy, and socially distant by going online. Visit usps.com or use the Click-N-Ship feature for help shipping that special holiday gift, ordering free Priority Mail boxes, printing shipping labels, purchasing postage and even requesting free next-day Package Pickup. And usps.com is always open.

2020 Holiday Shipping Deadlines

The Postal Service recommends the following mailing and shipping deadlines for expected delivery by Dec. 25 to Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office and domestic addresses*:

Dec. 9 — APO/FPO/DPO ( ZIP Code 093 only ) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail services

) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail services Dec. 11 — APO/FPO/DPO (all other ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail services

— APO/FPO/DPO (all other ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail services Dec. 15 — USPS Retail Ground service

— USPS Retail Ground service Dec. 18 — APO/FPO/DPO ( except ZIP Code 093 ) USPS Priority Mail Express service

— APO/FPO/DPO ( ) USPS Priority Mail Express service Dec. 18 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)

— First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards) Dec. 18 — First-Class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

— First-Class packages (up to 15.99 ounces) Dec. 19 — Priority Mail service

— Priority Mail service Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express* service

Alaska

Dec. 18 — Alaska to/from Continental U.S. First-Class Mail

to/from Continental U.S. First-Class Mail Dec. 19 — Alaska to/from Continental U.S. Priority Mail

to/from Continental U.S. Priority Mail Dec. 21 — Alaska to/from Continental U.S. Priority Mail Express

Hawaii

Dec. 15 — Hawaii to/from mainland Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

to/from mainland Priority Mail and First-Class Mail Dec. 21 — Hawaii to/from mainland Priority Mail Express

*Not a guarantee, unless otherwise noted. Dates are for estimated delivery before Dec. 25. Actual delivery date may vary depending on origin, destination, Post Office acceptance date and time, and other conditions. Some restrictions apply. For Priority Mail Express shipments mailed Dec. 22 through Dec. 25, the money-back guarantee applies only if the shipment was not delivered, or delivery was not attempted, within two business days.

To send packages to loved ones serving in the military or at diplomatic posts abroad, the Postal Service offers a discounted price of $19.60 on its largest Priority Mail Flat Rate Box. The price includes a $1.50 per-box discount for mail sent to APO/FPO/DPO destinations worldwide.

To handle this year's holiday shipping, the Postal Service is expanding Sunday deliveries in high package volume locations. Mail carriers will also deliver Priority Mail Express packages on Christmas Day for an additional fee in select locations.

Busiest Week

The Postal Service's busiest time of the season peaks two weeks before Christmas, when much last-minute shopping starts. Customer traffic is expected to increase beginning Dec. 7, with the week of Dec. 14 - 21 predicted to be the busiest mailing, shipping and delivery week.

Holiday Advertising Campaign

The Postal Service's 2020 holiday campaign features direct mail, TV, radio, print, digital and social media promotions highlighting the organization's proud tradition of delivering cheer and value to consumers and businesses.

The first of several TV spots began airing mid-November and can be viewed on USPS-TV. A direct mail piece with information customers need to know for the holidays will be mailed to more than 100 million homes by Thanksgiving.

The Postal Service also offers shipping tips in 10 video "how to" guides. Each video is less than three minutes long and shows how to address packages, ship packages and pack a box so items arrive safely.

Mail and packages weighing more than 10 ounces and/or are more than a half-inch thick cannot be dropped into a collection box or left for a carrier to pick up if you're using stamps for postage. Instead, take them to a retail associate at any of our Post Office locations.

Additional news and information, including all domestic, international and military mailing, and shipping deadlines, can be found at the Postal Service Holiday Newsroom: usps.com/holidaynews.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

