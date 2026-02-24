Cosmic Wonders Coming to a Post Office Near You

The two stamps celebrate America's continued exploration of deep space with extremely high-definition images captured by Webb, which has been revolutionizing our understanding of space since its launch in 2021. More than just a functional piece of postage, these stamps serve as a reminder of our endless curiosity and our drive to explore the unknown. Whether purchased by space enthusiasts, stamp collectors or casual letter writers, these stamps bring the wonders of the universe a little closer to home.

Crab Nebula

The Crab Nebula, located about 6,500 light-years away in the constellation Taurus, is the remnant of a massive star's explosive death. The supernova that created it was so bright that astronomers in China and Japan recorded its appearance in 1054 A.D., describing a "guest star" visible even during daytime for weeks. The remains of that explosion have since expanded into a vast cloud of gas and dust, with a rapidly spinning neutron star — called a pulsar — at its center.

Webb's infrared-sensitive instruments have provided a fresh look at the nebula, revealing previously unseen details of its intricate filaments and glowing clouds. Unlike optical telescopes that capture visible light, Webb detects infrared radiation, allowing it to peer through cosmic dust and unveil structures hidden from view. Its observations of the Crab Nebula offer new insights into how supernova remnants evolve and influence their surroundings, contributing to our broader understanding of stellar life cycles.

This new Priority Mail stamp allows anyone to send a package adorned with one of the most striking images of the cosmos ever captured.

The Crab Nebula stamp costs the same as a Priority Mail Flat-Rate Envelope, $11.95, and will be issued in a pane of four stamps.

Galaxy Pair

The Galaxy Pair image featured on the 2026 Priority Mail Express stamp showcases two interacting galaxies in exquisite detail, offering valuable insights into the nature of galactic evolution, star formation, and the fundamental forces shaping the cosmos.

Captured by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope in the mid-infrared and Hubble Space Telescope at visible and ultraviolet light, this composite image is the highest resolution view of galaxies IC 2163 and NGC 2207 to date. The smaller galaxy to the left, IC 2163, "slithered" behind the larger one at right, NGC 2207, a few million years ago. The image was captured by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope in mid-infrared and the Hubble Space Telescope in visible and ultraviolet light.

The Galaxy Pair stamp costs the same as a Priority Mail Express Flat-Rate Envelope, $33.25, and will be issued in a pane of four stamps.

Greg Breeding, an art director for USPS, designed both stamps using photos courtesy of NASA. News of the stamps is being shared with the hashtags #CrabNebulaStamp and #GalaxyPairStamp.

