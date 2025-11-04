20/20 Tax Resolution Emerges as the Trusted Tax-Relief Partner for Construction Firms Nationwide

As IRS enforcement automates and intensifies during the government shutdown, 20/20 Tax Resolution highlights how construction companies are turning to specialized tax-relief experts to resolve payroll-tax debt, avoid liens, and protect their licenses.

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From general contractors to roofing and excavation companies, construction firms across the United States are facing mounting IRS scrutiny over unpaid payroll and employment taxes. In response, 20/20 Tax Resolution, a national leader in tax-debt resolution and compliance consulting, is the go-to resource for contractors seeking to protect their businesses, their crews, and their reputations.

"The construction industry is uniquely vulnerable to tax issues," said Bari Tutino , Chief Operating Officer at 20/20 Tax Resolution. "Project delays, fluctuating payrolls, and complex 941 filing obligations create a perfect storm. Our goal is to keep companies building, not battling the IRS."

Construction firms turn to 20/20 Tax Resolution to resolve payroll tax debt and avoid IRS penalties. Post this

According to IRS data, construction businesses rank among the top five industries for delinquent payroll-tax assessments. Even minor cash-flow disruptions can lead to missed deposits, triggering steep penalties, liens, and potential license jeopardy. 20/20's team of enrolled agents and resolution specialists has helped hundreds of contractors navigate these challenges through structured payment plans, penalty abatement, and compliance restoration.

"We regularly see construction owners who are excellent at building projects but overwhelmed by tax compliance," added Tutino. "That's where a specialized resolution partner makes all the difference."

20/20 Tax Resolution has been in business for 27 years, has earned an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, and has received over 800 Google reviews with an average rating of 4.8 stars . This track record demonstrates 20/20 combines deep industry experience with personalized representation for each client. The firm's clients come from a wide variety of industries and include small subcontractors as well as multi-state builders.

Obtain your complimentary consultation by speaking with a licensed representative today.

855-953-1470 English Line

888-272-3850 Spanish Line

You can schedule a meeting by visiting the following link: https://calendly.com/consultant-2020 .

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, 20/20 Tax Resolution, Inc. provides nationwide tax-debt resolution services for individuals and businesses. The firm partners with clients to negotiate directly with the IRS and state agencies, offering tailored solutions such as Offers in Compromise, Installment Agreements, and Penalty Relief. With millions in resolved tax debt and a nationwide partner network of CPAs, and financial professionals, 20/20 Tax Resolution continues to set the standard for ethical, transparent representation.

SOURCE 20/20 Tax Resolution, Inc.