2020 "Toy Fair Everywhere Influencer Favorites" Unveiled By Toy Association & Clamour

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Getting a head start on your holiday toy shopping and looking for inspiration? The Toy Association and Clamour today announced the 2020 Toy Fair Everywhere/Clamour Influencer Choice List Favorites, which highlights the top toys and games from Toy Fair Everywhere exhibitors as voted on by leading toy and family content creators. Shoppers can browse the list to discover tried-and-true toys – from top-notch educational games and eco-conscious products, to innovative toy designs and reimagined classic brands. The announcement kicks off Toy Fair Everywhere's fall market week (September 14-20), known globally as the digital market event for the toy and play community.

Hundreds of top-tier digital influencers were invited to vote on products submitted by Toy Fair Everywhere exhibitors. Influencers were required to have at least one million monthly views on their main platform and a social reach of more than 500,000. They reviewed product details, photos, and physical samples (when available) before voting for their favorites.

"Our partnership with Clamour gave Toy Fair Everywhere exhibitors a unique opportunity to get their brands in front of digital content creators from platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok," said Kimberly Carcone, vice president of market events at The Toy Association. "More importantly, the initiative shined a spotlight on the passion and creativity of the entire toy community ahead of the all-important fourth quarter, with hundreds of products tried and tested by top-tier family influencers before being narrowed down to the final 30 favorites on the Influencer Choice List."

The 2020 Toy Fair Everywhere Influencer Choice List Favorites

(Listed alphabetically by company name)

3Doodler Start "Learn from Home" Pen Set (3Doodler)

(3Doodler) WaterGame (Adventerra Games)

(Adventerra Games) Total Z70 Zipline Bundle (Adventure Parks)

(Adventure Parks) My Wishing Bear (Ann Williams Group)

(Ann Williams Group) Spot It (Asmodee USA )

(Asmodee ) Klask (Asmodee / Klask)

(Asmodee / Klask) Djubi Slingball Classi c (Blue Orange Games)

c (Blue Orange Games) Save the Bees Pollinator Kit (Buzzy)

(Buzzy) Lilou (Corolle)

(Corolle) Angry Putty (Crazy Aaron's Puttyworld)

(Crazy Aaron's Puttyworld) Zig & Go ( 45 pc Set) (DJECO-US)

( 45 pc Set) (DJECO-US) How to Draw Faces (Faber-Castell USA )

(Faber-Castell ) InnyBin (Fat Brain Toys)

(Fat Brain Toys) 100% Recycled Geomag Green Panels 52 Piece Set (Geomagworld)

(Geomagworld) Burping Bobby (Goliath)

(Goliath) LEGO Gear Bots (Klutz)

(Klutz) Rescue Tales Scrub 'n Groom Bathtub & Pup (MGA Entertainment)

(MGA Entertainment) Poopsie Slime Surprise - Dancing Unicorn (MGA Entertainment)

(MGA Entertainment) L.O.L. Surprise! Present Surprise Doll with 8 Surprises (MGA Entertainment)

(MGA Entertainment) Sprite LED (Micro Kickboard)

(Micro Kickboard) Mobo Mity Sport (Mobo / Asa Products)

(Mobo / Asa Products) New Bright 1:14 R/C App Driver 2020 Corvette (New Bright Industrial Co., Ltd.)

(New Bright Industrial Co., Ltd.) WOWmazing Space Edition (South Beach Bubbles)

(South Beach Bubbles) Lamaze 3-in-1 Airtivity Center (TOMY International)

(TOMY International) Scientific Discovery Kit (Toysmith)

(Toysmith) UGears Carousel (Ukidz LLC)

(Ukidz LLC) The #UpsideDownChallenge Game (Vango Toys)

(Vango Toys) EcoKins (Wild Republic)

(Wild Republic) Bobby Fischer Learn to Play Chess (Wood Expressions Games)

(Wood Expressions Games) Go Go Bird (Zing)

"We were thrilled to see the diversity of products and preferences selected by the influencers—diversity, eco-consciousness, innovative design, and educational toys are all featured among the 2020 favorites, in addition to classic categories and updates to fan-favorite brands," said Victoria Fener, co-founder and COO of Clamour. "The influencers appreciated the opportunity to highlight their favorite products and learn about toys they may not have been exposed to otherwise."

For more information about the Toy Fair Everywhere Influencer Choice List Favorites powered by Clamour, contact Clamour's Victoria Fener or Jonathan Katz. No employees/representatives of Clamour nor The Toy Association had any role in determining the selected products.

Toy Fair Everywhere market weeks were previously held July 13 to 19 and August 17 to 23. September 14 kicks off the final virtual market week of 2020. Visit www.ToyFairEverywhere.com to learn more.

