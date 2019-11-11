2020 Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award Finalists Unveiled

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Toy Association today unveiled 114 toy and game finalists for the prestigious 2020 Toy of the Year (TOTY) Awards. Known as the "Oscars" of the toy industry, the TOTY Awards program recognizes the top playthings on the market – from STEM/STEAM and innovative toys to dolls, action figures, creative toys, and more. The program is also a vital fundraiser for The Toy Foundation, which annually delivers toys to millions of children in need.

Finalists were announced this morning by a group of well-known online influencers who serve as TOTY ambassadors. Between now and January 5, 2020 play-lovers of all ages can visit www.ToyAwards.org to vote for their favorite playthings in each of the 16 categories, browse toys, download shopping lists for the holidays, and enter for a chance to win one of 16 toy prize packages.

"From an extraordinary field of nominees carefully reviewed by expert judges, this year's TOTY finalists truly represent our members' ability to bring fun, laughter, discovery, and learning to kids across America and around the world," said Steve Pasierb, president & CEO of The Toy Association. "We are proud to unveil these playthings in advance of the holiday season and celebrate the toy community's enduring ability to inspire generations of play. Everyone is encouraged to cast their votes at ToyAwards.org and help decide the winners!"

Winners in each category, as well as the coveted overall Toy of the Year winner and the People's Choice winner (based solely on consumer votes), will be announced at the TOTY Awards gala on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City. The celebration will kick off Toy Fair New York and include the induction of three trailblazers into the esteemed Toy Industry Hall of Fame.

2020 TOTY FINALISTS

Images available at ToyAwards.org/Press

More information about the TOTY voting and selection process can be found in the "About the Awards" section of www.ToyAwards.org.



ACTION FIGURE OF THE YEAR

Toys that represent a person or fictional character intended for active, imaginative and narrative-based play

Bakugan Dragonoid Maximus Transforming Figure by Spin Master

Disney Pixar Toy Story Basic Figures by Mattel, Inc.

Heroes of Goo Jit Zu by Moose Toys

Jurassic World Destroy 'N Devour™ Indominus Rex by Mattel, Inc.

Marvel Legends Series by Hasbro, Inc.

My Hero Academia Katsuki Bakugo Action Figure by McFarlane Toys

Power Rangers Beast Morphers Beast-X Ultrazord Figure by Hasbro, Inc.

COLLECTIBLE OF THE YEAR

Toys that compose a set and can be collected in multiples; can include novelty playthings, miniature versions of existing lines, licensed collectibles, etc.

Blume by Skyrocket Toys

Hairdorables Dolls Series 3 by Just Play

L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Disco Series by MGA Entertainment

Lucky Fortune by WowWee

My Singing Monsters Collectible Musical Figures by PlayMonster

Pulp Heroes Snap Bots by Far Out Toys

Shopkins Real Littles Lil' Shopper Pack by Moose Toys

CONSTRUCTION TOY OF THE YEAR

Toys that include building as the primary play pattern

Erector by Meccano, Inventor Set, Intro to Robotics by Spin Master

Fisher-Price® Wonder Makers™ design system Build Around Town™ Starter Kit by Mattel, Inc.

LeapBuilders® ABC Smart House™ by LeapFrog

LEGO® CITY Deep Space Rocket and Launch Control by LEGO Systems, Inc.

LEGO® MARVEL Iron Man Hall of Armor by LEGO Systems, Inc.

My Robotic Pet - Tumbling Hedgehog by Thames & Kosmos

VEX Catapult 2.0 by HEXBUG

CREATIVE TOY OF THE YEAR

Toys that allow kids to build and/or make items that are unique to them

Blinger by Wicked Cool Toys

Cool Maker GO GLAM Nail Stamper by Spin Master

Crayola Glitter Dots by Crayola

littleBits Electronic Music Inventor Kit by Sphero

smART Pixelator™ by Flycatcher Inc.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Droid Depot Custom Astromech Units by Disney Parks

Y'Art® Craft Kit by Kahootz

DOLL OF THE YEAR

Toys that include baby, toddler, and fashion dolls

Ballerina Dreamer Dancing Ballerina by Hunter Products USA LLC

Candylocks Basic Doll by Spin Master

Creatable World by Mattel, Inc.

Cry Babies - Kristal Gets Sick & Feels Better by IMC Toys

Disney Frozen 2: "Into the Unknown" Elsa Doll by JAKKS Pacific

Disney Princess Ralph Breaks the Internet - Comfy Princess Assortment by Hasbro, Inc.

L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Fashion Dolls by MGA Entertainment

GAME OF THE YEAR

For families and children's (ages 0-14) games including board, card, electronic or other physical game formats and puzzles, exclusive of video or app games

Funkoverse Strategy Game by Funko Games

Heist by Megableu USA

MS. MONOPOLY Board Game by Hasbro, Inc.

Orangutwang by PlayMonster

Pictionary Air by Mattel, Inc.

Ravensburger's Disney Villainous: Evil Comes Prepared by Ravensburger

Throw Throw Burrito by Exploding Kittens

UNO Braille by Mattel, Inc.

INFANT/TODDLER TOY OF THE YEAR

Toys that are developed for ages 0-3 (0-18 months infant/18 months-3 years toddler)

Fisher-Price® Linkimals™ by Mattel, Inc.

InnyBin by Fat Brain Toy Co.

KidKraft World of Eric Carle Shape Activity Cube by KidKraft

LeapBuilders® 123 Fix-It Truck™ by LeapFrog

Mix & Match-a-Saurus™ by VTech®

Musical Lili Llama by The Manhattan Toy Company

Tinker Truck by Radio Flyer

INNOVATIVE TOY OF THE YEAR

Toys that utilize innovative design, technology, or manufacturing processes to enhance play value

comicam® the Instant Comic Camera by Hangzhou Rulei Technology Co., Ltd

Harry Potter Invisibility Cloak by Wow! Stuff

Hot Wheels™ id Smart Track™ Kit by Mattel, Inc.

Hot Wheels™ TechMods by Mattel, Inc.

RockIt Twist™ by LeapFrog

Shashibo (The Shape Shifting Box) by Fun In Motion Toys

tori™ Explorer Pack by BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America

LICENSE OF THE YEAR

Character or property that has had success spreading its brand through the development and merchandising of products developed from the intellectual property

Baby Shark by Pinkfong

Barbie 60th Anniversary Program by Mattel, Inc.

JoJo Siwa by Nickelodeon

Marvel Avengers Endgame by Disney / Marvel Licensing

PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Super PAWs by Spin Master / Nickelodeon

Pokémon by The Pokémon Company International

Ryan's World by pocket.watch

Toy Story 4 by The Walt Disney Company

OUTDOOR TOY OF THE YEAR

Toys that are designed for outdoor play, including ride-ons

Crazy Cart® Shift™ by Razor USA

Create A Castle by Create A Castle

EzyRoller Drifter X by EzyRoller LLC

Globber GoUp COMFORT by Incredible Novelties

My Buddy Wheels by Yvolution USA, Inc.

Toilet Paper Blasters™ Sheet Storm™ by JAKKS Pacific

ZURU X-Shot Fast-Fill by ZURU

PLAYSET OF THE YEAR

Toys that are designed to work together to enact some action or event, including characters and role play

Beyblade Burst Turbo Slingshock Cross Collision Battle Set by Hasbro, Inc.

Disney Frozen Ultimate Arendelle Castle Playset by Hasbro, Inc.

Hape Fire Station by Hape International Inc

Hot Wheels® Colossal Crash™ Track Set by Mattel, Inc.

L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Disco Chalet by MGA Entertainment

PLAYMOBIL Mars Space Station by PLAYMOBIL

Timber Tots by Fat Brain Toy Co.

PLUSH TOY OF THE YEAR

Toys that are made of fabric and stuffed with cotton or similar filling, including toys with interactive or electronic features

Cutetitos by Basic Fun!

Dolce Safari Adventure by Magformers/DOLCE

Little Live Scruff-A-Luvs Real Rescue Electronic Pet by Moose Toys

Pinkfong Baby Shark Song Puppets with Tempo Control by WowWee

Pomsies Lumies by Skyrocket Toys

Shimmer Stars by KD Group

ZURU Rainbocorns Ultimate Sequin Surprise Series 2 by ZURU

PRESCHOOL TOY OF THE YEAR

Toys that are developed for ages 3-5

Demo Duke by Spin Master

Coding Critters by Learning Resources®

Kid Trax Rideamals Unicorn by Pacific Cycle

Kindi Kids by Moose Toys

Myla the Magical Unicorn™ by VTech®

Peppa Pig's Magical Parade Floats by Jazwares

Wild Ones™ by Razor USA

SPECIALTY TOY OF THE YEAR|

Toys that are distributed through independent retailers, i.e. neighborhood toy stores, and not sold at mass brick and mortar stores. Toys that are sold only online do not qualify

AirFort by AirFort

Hape Emergency Services Headquarters by Hape International Inc

LEGO® Ideas Central Perk by LEGO Systems, Inc.

LEGO® Stranger Things The Upside Down by LEGO Systems, Inc.

littleBits Space Rover Inventor Kit by Sphero

OombeeBall by Fat Brain Toy Co.

ThinkFun's Thinking Putty Puzzle by ThinkFun, Inc.

STEM/STEAM TOY OF THE YEAR

Toys that encourage kids to develop skills (foundational or curricular) in the core disciplines of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics

Amazing Rescue 50Pc Set by Magformers

Artie 3000™ by Educational Insights®

Beaker Creatures Alien Experiment Lab by Learning Resources®

Crayola Color Chemistry Arctic Lab by Crayola

Gumball Machine Maker by Thames & Kosmos

LEGO® BOOST Star Wars™ Droid Commander by LEGO Systems, Inc.

Mech-5 Mechanical Coding Robot by Elenco

VEHICLE OF THE YEAR

Toy cars, trucks, trains and other vehicles in all scales, including R/C vehicles but exclusive of ride-ons

Grrrumball by Alpha Group US

Hot Wheels Mario Kart Die-Cast Vehicle Assortment by Mattel, Inc.

L.O.L. Surprise! 2-in-1 Glamper by MGA Entertainment

Monster Jam Mega Grave Digger Remote Control Vehicle by Spin Master

PJ Masks PJ Seeker by Just Play

STAR WARS D-O Interactive Droid by Hasbro, Inc.

X-Power Dozer™ by JAKKS Pacific

The finalists were selected from 633 nominees submitted by 236 companies. Eighteen judges, including toy and play experts, retailers, academics, and journalists, reviewed and ranked the products in categories relevant to their areas of expertise. The judges then participated in a discussion to determine the finalists in each category. They considered each product's creativity, design, play value, and marketing.

The TOTY Awards gala is open only to toy industry professionals. Tickets for the event will be available for purchase on December 2; all TOTY proceeds are donated to The Toy Foundation, which partners with generous toy companies throughout the year to bring brand-new toys to children who are sick, at-risk, in foster care, impoverished, or otherwise in need.

