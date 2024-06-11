The Toy Association and Toy Foundation Join Global Organizations in Celebrating Inaugural International Day of Play

Nearly $900,000 in Brand-New Toys Donated by Toy Community Will Bring Benefits of Play to Children in Need

NEW YORK, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Toy Association is celebrating the first-ever International Day of Play today by uniting the toy community through its Toy Foundation to donate tens of thousands of brand-new toys and games, worth close to $900,000, that will bring the power of play to nearly 75,000 children in need across the country. The Toy Association is also shining a spotlight on its GeniusofPlay.org website, where there are hundreds of free play ideas based on different ages and developmental stages, downloadable activity guides, and expert advice articles that were distributed to children's nonprofit organizations and are available to help parents and educators prioritize play in the lives of all children year-round.

The Toy Association's initiatives, combined with the individual philanthropic and celebratory efforts of toy companies throughout the toy industry, will help mark the inaugural International Day of Play. Initiated by the LEGO Group and the LEGO Foundation, and supported by global organizations, International Day of Play was adopted by the United Nations earlier this spring to drive a global play movement for children everywhere, for generations to come.

"While play is cherished within the toy industry every day of the year, International Day of Play is bringing global organizations together to recognize and raise awareness of play's essential role in fostering learning, creativity, and social connection among children of all ages," said Greg Ahearn, president & CEO of The Toy Association. "The Toy Association is proud to unite the toy community in giving the gift of play to our nation's most vulnerable children through The Toy Foundation, and to offer families the tools they need to make play an important part of their children's day, through our Genius of Play initiative. Thanks to the incredible power of play, we can all raise happier, healthier, and more successful children!"

The Toy Foundation's Toy Bank will distribute toys on International Day of Play to The Father's Heart Ministries, a local New York City charity serving low-income children, teens, and their families. Additionally, 73,625 children served by a vast network of qualified nonprofits, NGOs, and children's hospitals, including World Vision, Hope for New York, Metro Kidz, United Way local chapters, and MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach will receive toys thanks to the industry's generosity. From plush and dolls to educational toys, building sets and vehicles, 95,725 toys in total are being donated by Bluebee Pals, Jazwares, Just Play, Mattel, PLAYMOBIL, Radio Flyer, Safari Ltd., Spin Master, Thames & Kosmos, and TOMY International.

"Play is more than just fun and games – it is a fundamental right that every child, no matter their circumstances, should be able to experience," said Pamela Mastrota, executive director of The Toy Foundation. "We are thankful to all of our donors who have generously provided toys to make this International Day of Play a memorable one. Tens of thousands of children will receive the gift of play – and the cognitive, physical, social, and emotional benefits of play – to enjoy throughout the year."

Since the beginning of the year, The Toy Foundation's Toy Bank has collected $18 million in toys from the toy industry and distributed them to 1.5 million children in need. Since its founding in 2003, The Toy Bank has delivered toys to 32 million children globally. For more information about The Toy Foundation's work and to get involved by donating products and/or by making an individual or company monetary donation, visit www.ToyFoundation.org.

The Toy Association's Genius of Play initiative is a leading resource on the physical, cognitive, social, and emotional benefits of play that serve children throughout their lives. For more information and to spread the word, The Genius of Play's information sheet can be downloaded, printed, and shared with families and schools to raise awareness about the benefits of play and The Genius of Play's free play resources. The complete library of play ideas and more can be accessed at www.TheGeniusofPlay.org.

About The Toy Association™ toyassociation.org / toyfoundation.org / thegeniusofplay.org / playsafe.org

Founded in 1916, The Toy Association™, Inc. is the business trade association representing all businesses involved in creating and delivering toys and youth entertainment products for kids of all ages. The Toy Association leads the health and growth of the U.S. toy industry, which has an annual U.S. economic impact of $102.8 billion, and its roughly 900 members drive the annual $41 billion U.S. domestic toy market. The Toy Association serves as the industry's voice on the developmental benefits of play and promotes play's positive impact on childhood development. The organization has a long history of leadership in toy safety, having helped develop the first comprehensive toy safety standard more than 40 years ago, and remains committed to working with medical experts, government, consumers, and industry on ongoing programs to ensure safe and fun play.

As a global leader, The Toy Association produces the world-renowned Toy Fair™ in New York City; hosts marketplace activities in Los Angeles; engages in state, federal, and international advocacy on behalf of its members; sustains the Canadian Toy Association; acts as secretariat for the International Council of Toy Industries and International Toy Industry CEO Roundtable; and chairs the committee that reviews and revises America's widely emulated ASTM F963 toy safety standard. The Toy Association's philanthropic arm is The Toy Foundation™, a 501 (c)(3) children's charity that acts as the uniting force for the collective philanthropy of the toy industry. To date, The Toy Foundation has delivered the joy of play to 32 million children in need worldwide.

