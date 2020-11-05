2020 UK Water Plus Market Report: Production, Imports, Channel Distribution, Segment Dynamics, Consumer Trends and Leading Company and Brand Volume Sales
Nov 05, 2020, 09:30 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UK Water Plus Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2019, the total UK water plus market fell by 8.8% to 506 million litres. The flavoured water market saw a decline of 9.9%, dropping its share of all water plus from 87.2% to 86.1%. Juicy waters increased share from 10% in 2018 to 10.6% in 2019 as volumes fell less rapidly. For functional waters, volumes increased from 15.7 million litres in 2018 to 16.5 million litres in 2019 and its share rose from 2.8% to 3.3% of all water plus.
In the most comprehensive report available on the combined flavoured, functional and juicy water sectors, the UK Water Plus Report investigates all significant factors shaping the industry. Building on nearly 30 years of experience specialising in the water drinks industry, the report covers production, imports, channel distribution, segment dynamics, consumer trends and leading company and brand volume sales.
New for this year: innovation segment; legislation and water stewardship segments overhauled by the Water & Environment experts.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Macro Overview
1.1 Economy
1.2 Weather
1.3 Media
2. UK Water Plus Market
3. UK Water Plus Packaging
4. UK Water Plus Distribution
5. UK Water Plus Companies and Groups
6. UK Water Plus Producers
7. UK Still Water Plus Brands
8. UK Sparkling Water Plus Brands
9. UK Flavoured Water Brands
10. UK Functional Water Brands
11. UK Juicy Water Brands
12. UK Flavoured Water Retailer Own Label
13. UK Water Plus Consumer
14. UK Water Plus Value
15. Ethical Initiatives
16. Ongoing Challenges
16.1 Maintaining Consumer Interest
16.2 Selling 'Hydration with Flavour'
16.3 The Sugar Debate
16.4 Retailer Perception
16.5 Stock Control and Supply
16.6 Price Pressures
17. Innovation
18. Water Stewardship
19. Legislation
19.1 Natural Mineral Water, Spring Water and Bottled Drinking Water - Current Situation (2015 Onwards)
19.2 Natural Mineral Water, Spring Water and Bottled Drinking Water - Historical Timeline (To 2015)
19.3 Abstraction Licensing
20. Forecast to 2024
Appendix 1 - Definitions and Symbols
Appendix 2 - Target Group Index (TGI)
Appendix 3 - Leading Company Profiles
- Ag Barr Plc
- Britvic Plc
- Clearly Drinks Ltd
- Coca-Cola European Partners
- Danone Waters (UK & Ireland) Ltd
- Get more Vitamin Drinks
- Highland Spring Group
- Innocent Drinks
- Montgomery Spring Water Company
- Nestle Waters UK Ltd
- Nichols Plc
- Princes Limited
- Radnor Hills Mineral Water Company Ltd
- Refresco Beverages
- Talking Rain Beverage Company
- Trederwen Springs
- Ugly Brands Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/68d1wu
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets