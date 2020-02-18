2020 Viscosupplementation Industry Report - Featuring Profiles of Anika Therapeutics, Bioventus, Chugai Pharma, Sanofi, Seikagaku, and More
Feb 18, 2020, 09:00 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Viscosupplementation: Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global viscosupplementation market is segmented by procedure type, application and region.
Growth of the global market is attributed to the growing prevalence of knee osteoarthritis, a strong product pipeline for single and Three-Injection cycle market segments and strong investment into research and development activities by key market players, including Seikagaku Corp., Anika Therapeutics Inc., Bioventus, Fidia Farmaceutici, and others.
Increasing patient preference for new, minimally-invasive viscosupplementation procedures comes with a substantial increase in the prevalence of knee osteoarthritis in the U.S.
The U.S. is one of the major markets for viscosupplements. According to the U.S. Arthritis Foundation, osteoarthritis is the most common type of arthritis. It affects nearly 30 million people in the U.S. The increased number of osteoarthritis patients is likely to drive the market for viscosupplementation during the forecast period.
The report includes:
- An overview of global viscosupplementation market
- Detailed market share of viscosupplementation based on product type, procedure type, injection cycle, and application
- Highlights of current and future market potential of viscosupplementation and a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, patent analysis, and drivers, challenges, and trends in market growth
- Knowledge about hyaluronic acid, a lubricating agent and discussion on how it enables smooth movement of bones
- Coverage of minimally invasive viscosupplementation procedures, new product innovations, and rapid product advancements
- Insights into strategic initiatives by major companies including partnerships, agreements, geographic expansions, R&D of products, new product launches, mergers and acquisitions and opportunities for the companies
- Company profiles of major global corporations within this market, including Anika Therapeutics Inc., Bioventus, Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Sanofi and Seikagaku Corp.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Osteoarthritis
- Etiology
- Epidemiology and Market Burden
- Prevalence of Osteoarthritis
- Disease Symptoms
- Risk Factors
- Diagnosis
- Treatments
- Reducing the Risk of Osteoarthritis
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Prevalence of Knee Osteoarthritis
- Growing Elderly Population
- Emerging Countries
- Minimally Invasive Procedures
- Market Restraints
- Substitute Treatment Options
- Intellectual Property
- Insurance Denials
- Government Regulations
- Market Opportunities
- Patient Preference
- Strategic Initiatives
- New Product Launches and R&D
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Procedure Type
- Global Market for Viscosupplementation by Procedure Type
- Three-Injection Cycle
- Single-Injection Cycle
- Five-Injection Cycle
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application
- Global Market for Viscosupplementation by Application
- Knee Osteoarthritis
- Hip Osteoarthritis
- Other Applications (Shoulder and Ankle Osteoarthritis)
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
- Global Market for Viscosupplementation by Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 8 Regulatory Structure: Medical Devices
- Regulatory Background
- Regulation of Medical Devices by Country/Region
- U.S.
- European Union (EU)
- Japan
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
- Global Company Market Share Analysis
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Agreements, Contracts, Collaborations and Partnerships
- New Product Launches
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- Major Viscosupplement Manufacturers
- Anika Therapeutics Inc.
- Bioventus
- Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
- Ferring B.V.
- Fidia Farmaceutici S.p.A.
- Sanofi
- Seikagaku Corp.
- Other Prominent Companies
