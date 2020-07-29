2020 World Acne Therapeutics Industry Report

DUBLIN, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Acne Therapeutics Market: Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The key factors propelling the growth of the acne therapeutics market are increasing sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy lifestyles, the rise in disposable income of consumers, increasing awareness about upcoming trends in acne treatments, and high prevalence of acne, globally.



The diet and nutrient intake determine the overall health of an individual. The food that is high in refined carbohydrates increases insulin, which results in hormonal problems, promoting acne formation.



More than 90% of the world's population is found to be affected by acne at some point in their life. In the United States, there are 60 million suffering from acne problems. This includes all grades of acne, from the mild, occasional breakout to more severe conditions. Of the 60 million, 20% have some form of acne bad enough that it results in scarring of the skin. Therefore, there is an increasing adoption of acne therapeutics which helps in driving the overall market.



In addition, rapid economic growth has also led to a substantial increase in the disposable incomes of middle-class people. With this increasing income, people are ready to spend more on their facial looks. Thus, the market for acne therapeutics is projected to grow rapidly over the forecast period.



Key Market Trends



Topical is the Segment Under Administration that is Expected to Grow the Fastest

The utilization rate of topical medications for acne treatment is high, owing to the high availability of these acne products, with a high success rate and lesser side effects. These agents are directly applied to the skin and need to be used continuously for longer periods of time, from several weeks to months, to get effective results. There are topical antibiotics, retinoids and other products like azelaic acid, benzoyl peroxides which are available in the form of gels, lotions, and creams.

Retinoids have been used for more than 25 years in the treatment of acne vulgaris. In recent years, new polyaromatic retinoids have been developed for the topical treatment of acne.

The most important topical antibiotics for acne treatment are tetracycline, erythromycin, and clindamycin.

Therefore, the preference for topical treatment is more, as compared to the oral mode of therapeutic administration. These oral medications are recommended as systemic therapies, after topical treatments fail to evoke a response.

Asia-Pacific Holds the Fastest Growth and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend Over the Forecast Period



Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region, due to increasing sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy food habits. Prosperity and a faster pace of life have changed the Chinese eating habits. Eating too much with high amounts of fat and calories and exercising less have led to an increase in obesity and acne problems. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR, due to the increase in affordability, surge in healthcare expenditure, and rise in awareness about safe acne medication products.



Competitive Landscape



The acne therapeutics market is highly competitive and consists of several major players in and local players in the market. In the coming years few other players are expected to enter into the market. Some of the few major players include. Allergan, Valeant Pharmaceutical International, Bayer, Galderma (Nestle Skin Health), Roche, Teva, and Sun Pharma are some of the major players in the acne therapeutics market.



