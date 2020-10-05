20/20NOW Announces Scott Robinson Has Joined the Company to Expand Business Development
Scott Robinson, Former Director of Strategic with IDOC, Walman & ABB
Oct 05, 2020, 16:07 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 20/20NOW, the pioneer and innovator of Tele-Optometry announced the addition of Scott Robinson to the sales team in a Business Development role. Robinson has 20 years of ophthalmic sales and senior leadership experience. "I am truly excited about this opportunity to leave my mark on the development of the next generation of vision care. With the unique and groundbreaking technology of 2020NOW, I look forward to contributing my Optical segment experiences and utilizing my industry relationships to help my team push vision care into its next exciting phase," Robinson stated.
Scott has a proven history of sales accomplishments including closing $15M in new account sales within one year. "Scott has a demonstrated history of success in our industry that will make him a valuable member of our team," stated Chuck Scott, CEO.
20/20NOW National Sales Director Robert Iasillo added, "It was an incredible opportunity to have such a seasoned veteran with a tremendous amount of industry experience join our growing team to lead the business development efforts".
About 20/20NOW
20/20NOW is the pioneer and innovator of Tele-Optometry. Using state-of-the-art technology, proprietary software and patented exam processes, 20/20NOW provides comprehensive eye exams, including eye health screenings, via telehealth. The company's tele-optometry model allows eye care professionals and optical retailers to provide their patients with increased access to high quality eye exams at a lower cost. 20/20NOW is currently licensed/operating in 21 states. Over 2.75 million eye exams have been performed worldwide using its proprietary eye exam software. For more information visit: www.for2020now.com.
20/20NOW
New York, NY
844-843-2020
[email protected]
SOURCE 20/20NOW