20/20NOW Announces Scott Robinson Has Joined the Company to Expand Business Development

Scott has a proven history of sales accomplishments including closing $15M in new account sales within one year. "Scott has a demonstrated history of success in our industry that will make him a valuable member of our team," stated Chuck Scott, CEO.

20/20NOW National Sales Director Robert Iasillo added, "It was an incredible opportunity to have such a seasoned veteran with a tremendous amount of industry experience join our growing team to lead the business development efforts".

About 20/20NOW

20/20NOW is the pioneer and innovator of Tele-Optometry. Using state-of-the-art technology, proprietary software and patented exam processes, 20/20NOW provides comprehensive eye exams, including eye health screenings, via telehealth. The company's tele-optometry model allows eye care professionals and optical retailers to provide their patients with increased access to high quality eye exams at a lower cost. 20/20NOW is currently licensed/operating in 21 states. Over 2.75 million eye exams have been performed worldwide using its proprietary eye exam software. For more information visit: www.for2020now.com.

