2020's Worst Red-Light Runners: Alarming Footage from Verra Mobility Urges Drivers to Stop on Red

The compilation of videos showcasing red-light crashes is available here: https://youtu.be/C40ZWvllFLY and includes footage from red-light safety camera programs in Florida, Arizona, Maryland, Alabama, North Carolina and Louisiana.

The video serves as an important warning about the dangers of irresponsible driving and red-light running.

"These shocking crashes – captured in a year when traffic was actually down due to the pandemic – serve as a chilling reminder of the dangers that red-light runners present to our neighbors, friends and families," said Garrett Miller, Verra Mobility Executive Vice President, Government Solutions. "In most cases these tragedies can be attributed to distracted driving and reckless behavior, making these collisions, not accidents.

Red-light safety cameras significantly impact road safety. An Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) study found that cameras reduced the fatal red-light running crash rate of large cities by 21 percent and the rate of all types of fatal crashes at signalized intersections by 14 percent.

According to IIHS, "Red-light cameras are an effective way to discourage red-light running. Enforcement is the best way to get people to comply with any law, but it's impossible for police to be at every intersection. Cameras can fill the void."

"Across the country, we continue to see the positive role that red-light safety camera programs play in raising awareness and changing driver behavior for the better. Red-light running crashes are devastating, yet preventable. We urge all drivers to stop on red," added Garrett Miller.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM) is committed to developing and using the latest in technology and data intelligence to help make transportation safer and easier. As a global company operating in more than 15 countries, Verra Mobility sits at the center of the mobility ecosystem – one that brings together vehicles, devices, information, and people to solve the most complex challenges faced by our customers and the constituencies they serve.

Verra Mobility fosters the development of safe cities, partnering with law enforcement agencies, transportation departments and school districts across North America, operating thousands of red-light, speed, bus lane and school bus stop arm safety cameras. It also serves the world's largest commercial fleets and rental car companies to manage tolling transactions and violations for millions of vehicles. A leading provider of connected systems, Verra Mobility processes millions of transactions each year through connectivity with more than 50 individual tolling authorities and more than 400 issuing authorities. For more information, visit www.verramobility.com.

Contact: Shelby Larriva

Title: Public Relations Specialist

Phone: (480) 443-7000

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Verra Mobility

Related Links

http://verramobility.com/

