Harshad Kharche joins Verra Mobility as Senior Vice President of Business Transformation

Brings 15 years of experience driving continuous improvement and business integration at Fortive and Danaher

MESA, Ariz., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM), a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions, announced today the appointment of Harshad Kharche as Senior Vice President of Business Transformation. He will report to David Roberts, president and CEO, Verra Mobility.

Harshad Kharche joins Verra Mobility as SVP of Business Transformation

Mr. Kharche brings more than 15 years of experience from his tenure at Fortive and Danaher Corporation. In his most recent role, Mr. Kharche served as Vice President of Integrations for the Facilities and Asset Lifecycle (FAL) group at Fortive. There, he led business transformation efforts and enhanced capabilities across the SaaS operating companies within FAL, focusing on achieving organic growth through the application of lean tools and methodologies.

"I am pleased to welcome Harshad Kharche to Verra Mobility's executive leadership team," said Mr. Roberts. "His experience and expertise will ensure continued adoption of Verra Mobility's business operating system and help create a company culture of continuous improvement."

The Verra Mobility Operating System (vmOS) is based on lean business principles and mechanisms that have been used by numerous successful companies in many different markets to drive exceptional performance. Deploying vmOS enables Verra Mobility's business units to foster innovation and growth while maintaining consistency and continuous learning. Each mechanism within vmOS is a standardized, measurable process through which businesses set goals, review operations, solve problems and plan and deploy strategies.

During his tenure at Fortive and Danaher, Mr. Kharche held positions of increasing responsibility, including managing global sales and marketing for a company that provided electrical grid monitoring solutions. He successfully led teams across the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific regions to achieve profitable growth by promoting a culture of continuous improvement.

Mr. Kharche held positions in the Fortive corporate business systems office as well as in sales, marketing, product management and customer operations. In these roles, he made significant contributions to business enhancement and cultivated an environment of innovation, growth and excellence. Mr. Kharche began his career as a software engineer developing computer-aided engineering solutions for automotive safety.

Mr. Kharche earned his MBA from the Darden Graduate School of Business at University of Virginia and his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Amravati University.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) is a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions that make transportation safer, smarter and more connected. The company sits at the center of the mobility ecosystem, bringing together vehicles, hardware, software, data and people to enable safe, efficient solutions for customers globally. Verra Mobility's transportation safety systems and parking management solutions protect lives, improve urban and motorway mobility and support healthier communities. The company also solves complex payment, utilization and compliance challenges for fleet owners and rental car companies. Headquartered in Arizona, Verra Mobility operates in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. For more information, please visit www.verramobility.com.

