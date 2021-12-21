2021-22 Cloud Awards Shortlist Announced

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International cloud computing awards program The Cloud Awards has announced its shortlist for 2021-22.

Celebrating its ten-year anniversary, The Cloud Awards identifies and celebrates innovation in cloud computing from organizations of any scale and headquartered in any country worldwide.

Categories for the 2021-22 Cloud Awards include "Cloud Project of the Year," "Most Innovative Use of Data in the Cloud," and "Best Place to Work in the Cloud."

Head of Operations for the Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: "After a decade of identifying and celebrating leading figures in the cloud sector, The Cloud Awards team is still unearthing new and remarkable uses of cloud technology. In the best examples, these innovations unlock transformative business practices and efficiencies. These celebrated organizations and individual innovators continue to disrupt existing markets and create new ones.

"The Cloud Awards team has a difficult time ahead marking out the organizations and business leaders at the very pinnacle of the stratum of excellence represented by today's shortlist announcement. Those final winners will be announced in the New Year.

"For any organizations wishing to take part in next year's awards, the Cloud Awards will return in 2022-23. Our separate software awards program, The SaaS Awards, will soon accept entries with a May 20, 2022 deadline."

Hundreds of organizations entered, with entries coming from across the globe, covering the Americas, Australia, Europe and the Middle East. You can view the full shortlist here: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2021-shortlist/.

Final winners will be announced on Tuesday 8 February 2022.

The Cloud Awards will return with a new Cloud Computing program in late 2022 to continue its recognition of excellence in cloud computing. The Software as a Service Awards program will soon accept entries for its Spring 2022 program at https://www.cloud-awards.com/software-as-a-service-awards/.

