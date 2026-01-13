The 2025/26 Cloud Awards Winners Announced

International Cloud Computing Awards Program Reveals its Winners

LONDON and NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025/26 Cloud Awards – operated by the international awards body of the same name – has today named its winners, featuring some of the leading operators in global cloud computing.

The annual awards program recognizes excellence in a wide range of subsectors of cloud computing – including SaaS, artificial intelligence, cloud infrastructures, and cloud security. Outstanding examples of cloud projects, customer strategy, and innovation are also celebrated.

The Cloud Awards

This year's awards features entrants representing organizations both large and small, headquartered all over the world.

CEO of The Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: "We are delighted to name the winners of The 2025/26 Cloud Awards. Our judges have been spoiled this year with the high quality of nominations, providing further confirmation of the cloud computing industry as an enviable source of innovation.

"In a challenging worldwide economic environment, it is more important than ever for ambitious organizations to clearly define, and articulate, what makes them attractive to investors, customers, and partners. Those that have emerged as the winners in this year's awards have managed to do that in their submissions, and should take great confidence from their achievement as we head into 2026.

"Many congratulations to those that have won, and a huge thank you to the other participants in this year's awards – we look forward to seeing how all of you continue to deliver excellence over the months and years to come."

The program will return to welcome new submissions in fall 2026, to continue recognizing excellence in cloud computing solutions.

To see the list of organizations that have won, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2025-26-cloud-computing-awards-winners

The FinTech Awards and Cloud Security Awards are now accepting nominations for their respective programs, recognizing excellence in financial technologies and cloud security solutions respectively. The next entry deadline, for The FinTech Awards, is Friday 23 January 2026.

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The Cloud Awards comprises five awards programs, each uniquely celebrating success across cloud computing, software-as-a-service (SaaS), cloud security, artificial intelligence (AI), and financial technologies (FinTech).

Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.

About The Cloud Awards Program

The Cloud Awards identifies and celebrates the most innovative organizations, technologies, individuals and teams in the world of cloud computing. The program spans 36 categories, including 'Best Cloud Infrastructure' and 'Best Cloud Automation Solution'.

About The Cloud Security Awards

The Cloud Security Awards celebrates innovation in the cybersecurity industry. The program includes a wide range of categories, including 'Best Web Security Solution,' 'Cloud Security Innovator of the Year,' and 'Best Security Solution for Finance or Banking.'

About The FinTech Awards

The FinTech Awards focuses on the major innovations in the world of financial technology, across 23 categories. These include 'Best FinTech for Financial Accounting and Management Accounting' and 'Best FinTech for RegTech and Financial Compliance'.

