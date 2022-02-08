2021-22 Cloud Awards Winners Announced

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Cloud Computing Awards program, The Cloud Awards, has announced its full list of program winners today.

Celebrating its ten-year anniversary, The Cloud Awards identifies and celebrates innovation in cloud computing. The awards program accepts submissions from across the globe -- and from organizations of any size, from start-ups to established companies.

The Cloud Awards: celebrating ten years

Categories for the 2021-22 Cloud Awards included "Cloud Project of the Year," "Best Open Source Cloud Solution," and "Best Place to Work in the Cloud."

Head of Operations for the Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: "The Cloud Awards team has been identifying the great organizations who create world-changing technologies for a decade now.

"All of the category winners represent true excellence in their field and have demonstrated a remarkable commitment to innovation that delivers their customers value.

"For any organizations wishing to take part in next year's awards, the Cloud Awards will return in 2022-23 for a fresh program seeking to identify and celebrate excellence in the cloud.

"Meanwhile, our software awards program, The SaaS Awards, will soon accept entries with a May 20, 2022 deadline. Software as a Service continues to transform the way businesses operate, and the team is incredibly excited to see what's in store this year."

Hundreds of organizations entered, with entries coming from across the globe, covering the Americas, Australia, Europe and the Middle East. The complete shortlist and category winners can be viewed here: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2021-shortlist/.

The Cloud Awards will return with a new Cloud Computing program in fall 2022.

The SaaS Awards, a sister recognition platform to the Cloud Awards, is also now open for early 2022 entries. This software awards program finds and promotes the best software across a range of industries, with a May 20 deadline: https://www.cloud-awards.com/software-as-a-service-awards

Notes for editors

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which recognizes and honors industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2022 and beyond. The Cloud Awards currently offers two awards programs, the Cloud Computing Awards and the Software-as-a-Service Awards.

Categories for the Cloud Computing Awards include Most Promising Start-Up, Best SaaS, and "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution. Finalists were selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.

Media contact:

James Williams

[email protected]

(212) 574-8117

SOURCE The Cloud Awards