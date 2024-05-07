2024 Cloud Security Awards Winners Announced

International Cloud Security Awards Program Reveals Winners

NEW YORK, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Cloud Security Awards program, operated by technology awards body The Cloud Awards, has crowned its winners, featuring an inspirational group of innovative organizations from across the globe.

The Cloud Security Awards program recognizes the latest innovations in cloud-based security solutions, and has now been running for two years. Entries were received from organizations worldwide, including USA, Canada, Europe, and APAC.

The 2024 program introduced a new category 'Best Use of AI in a Cloud Security Solution' alongside returning categories 'Best Security Compliance in Enterprise', 'Best Cybersecurity Solution' and 'Best Security Solution in Risk Identification or Risk Management', among others. All categories focus on various aspects of cloud security in a fast-paced cybersecurity landscape.

CEO of The Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: "We've reached the conclusion of The 2024 Cloud Security Awards, and we're extremely excited to reveal this year's deserving winners. Our judges have had a big task in selecting these winners from an outstanding field of finalists, which is a huge endorsement of the caliber of the organizations, and their services, that are at the forefront of cybersecurity.

Many congratulations to our winners. We are excited to see what innovations they, and their contemporaries in the cloud security industry, have in store for 2025."

The Cloud Security Awards will return in 2025 to continue celebrating success in cloud security.

To view the full finalist list, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2024-cloud-security-awards-winners

The Cloud Awards and The SaaS Awards are accepting nominations for their respective programs, recognizing excellence in cloud computing and software-as-a-service across various industries.

About the Cloud Awards

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The Cloud Awards comprises five awards programs, each uniquely celebrating success across cloud computing, software-as-a-service (SaaS), cloud security, artificial intelligence (AI), and financial technologies (FinTech).

Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/ .

About The Cloud Awards Program

The Cloud Awards identifies and celebrates the most innovative organizations, technologies, individuals and teams in the world of cloud computing. The program spans 36 categories, including 'Best Cloud Infrastructure' and 'Best Cloud Automation Solution'.

