2021 Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Report: Elective Surgery Backlog Expected Through 2023

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2021 Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ambulatory surgery market (ASC) is estimated at $30-40 billion and the predicted shift in cardiac and musculoskeletal care to ambulatory settings will further the growth.

The 2021 Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Report covers the movement of surgical procedures to outpatient settings.

Cardiovascular procedures in outpatient settings are estimated to grow from 10% to 30-35% by mid-2020s.

ASC surgical procedure claims declined nearly 10% in 2020, mainly due to the pandemic.

Total joint replacements at ASCs are expected to grow 95% over the next five years.

Key Topics Covered:

ASC Market Overview

Nearly Half Of ASC Leaders Expect Revenues To Increase In 2021

Elective Surgery Backlog Expected Through 2023

Orthopedic And Cardiovascular Procedures Expected To Lead ASC Growth

Shift To Outpatient Settings Brings Substantial Revenue Opportunities

Health Systems Preparing For The Shift To Outpatient Settings

Office-Based Labs Primed For Growth

ASC Reimbursement Lower Than HOPDs

CMS 2021 Final Payment Rule Adds 11 New Procedures For ASC Coverage

CMS To Measure Number Of Hospital Visits After ASC General Surgery In 2024

Cataract Surgery Most Frequent ASC Service

Gastroenterology And Ophthalmology Top ASC Specializations

Breast Reconstruction Most Expensive ASC Procedure

ASCs Experience Staffing Challenges During Pandemic

Consolidation Continues Among ASCs

Both ASCs And HOPDS Score Well On Patient Satisfaction

Clarivate Lists Top Products Sold To ASCs Through Distribution

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mru37y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

