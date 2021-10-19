2021 Annual Strategy Dossier for the Top 4 Global Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engine Manufacturers - Pratt & Whitney, Rolls Royce, GE Aviation, Safran

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Annual Strategy Dossier - 2021 - Global Top 4 Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engine Manufacturers - Pratt & Whitney, Rolls Royce, GE Aviation, Safran" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2021 annual edition of the Strategy Dossier report analyses the overall Strategy Focus and provides Key Insights into the Strategies & Plans being conceptualized & pursued by the Global Top 4 Commercial Aviation Turbofan Engine Manufacturers for the near to medium term horizon.

The Global Commercial Aircraft Turbofan engines market has been in a marked downswing phase following the decimation of commercial aviation by the global outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 followed by the closing down of international borders and imposition of restrictions on international travel impacting passenger air traffic severely across most parts of the world following a decade of continued airlines profitability. The prevailing scenario has impacted the aviation turbofan engine manufacturers significantly with airlines deferring aircraft deliveries and fleet utilization & MRO activity taking a direct hit as well.

Amongst engine manufacturers, GE and Rolls Royce have been the most impacted given that the global wide body aircraft market has been the worst affected by the pandemic and both GE as well as Rolls Royce have been entrenched almost as a duopoly in the high thrust engines segment powering the wide body market.

The EIS of GE's 9X engine program, which is going to power the Boeing's 777X, has been deferred by a year to 2022 while the deliveries of 787 have been on hold over production quality issues while the A380 & 747 programs have almost reached the end of their lifespan with Airbus and Boeing announcing end of production and their retirements from airlines' fleets accelerated by the pandemic.

Rolls Royce's ongoing concern with the quality issues on the Trent 1000 have been compounded by the continued weakness in the wide body market since 2015 with the market preference shifting towards longer range narrow bodies for long haul operations on thin routes spearheaded by the advent of A321neo LR & XLR variants.

The issues have been further exacerbated by Rolls Royce's complete exit from the narrow body market earlier. In the narrow body segment, the head-on battle for domination amongst Pratt & Whitney and CFM International continues amid ongoing pandemic woes with Pratt & Whitney's strong presence in the military aviation segment likely to provide it a strong cushion against the ongoing carnage in commercial aviation while arch-rival CFM International will have to weather the storm.

The ongoing market downturn is likely to delay the development of next generation engines and sustainable propulsion technologies as well, led by the electric & hybrid-electric propulsion technologies, by the engine primes going forward with the industry likely to operate in the survival mode over near term.

The development of Rolls Royce's next generation Ultrafan engine is likely to be halted temporarily in 2022 owing to market downturn and any of the aircraft OEMs unlikely to initiate any new or re-engined aircraft programs over near term. However, the upcoming supersonic aircraft programs may turn out to be a kind of silver lining for the industry with GE Aviation powering two key, upcoming programs from Aerion and Boom respectively.

Against this rapidly evolving industry and market backdrop, the report provides a comprehensive analysis on the Global Top 4 Aviation Turbofan Engine manufacturers starting with a detailed business and financial snapshot, incorporating charts, tables and analysis based on latest financial statements.

Key Topics Covered:

Section 1 Business Structure & Snapshot - For the Global Top 4 Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engine Manufacturers

a) Founded

b) Headquartered

c) Business Segments

d) Employees

e) Product Portfolio

f) Market Capitalization

g) Key Executives

h) Shareholding Pattern & Structure

Section 2 Financial Performance Snapshot - Charts & Analysis for each Company

1. Revenue Base & Growth Trend

2. Revenues Split by Key Segments

3. Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

4. Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

5. Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

6. Return on Sales Trend

7. Profitability Growth Trend

8. Cash Flow from Operations

9. R&D Expenditure Trend

10. CAPEX Trend

Section 3 Strategic Positioning & SWOT Analysis - For Each of the Top 4 Industry OEMs

Strengths to be Leveraged

Weaknesses to Overcome

Opportunities for Growth

Threats to be Mitigated

Section 4 Strategy Focus - For Each of the Top 4 Engine Manufacturer

GE Aviation

Pratt & Whitney Inc.

Rolls Royce Holdings plc

Safran SA

Section 5 Key Strategies & Plans - For the Top 4 Aviation Turbofan Engine OEMs - Comprehensive Analysis of Key Strategies & Plans for each OEM

Product & Services Portfolio Strategies & Plans

Market Specific Strategies & Plans

R&D Strategies & Plans

Growth Strategies & Plans

Business & Corporate Strategies & Plans

Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans

Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans

Financial Strategies & Plans

Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs

Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives

Section 6 Global Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engines Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section 7 Key Trends

Industry Trends

Market Trends

Technology Trends

Section 8 Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors

Section 9 Strategic Market Outlook - Commercial Aircraft Engines - 2020- 2039

Global Demand Outlook - Commercial Aircrafts - 2020-2039

Demand Forecasts for Commercial Aircraft Segments through 2039

Narrowbody

Widebody

Regional Jets

Demand Growth Projections for Commercial Aviation Turbofan Engines - In Units & Value

Demand Forecasts for Commercial Aviation Turbofan Engines through 2039

Demand Forecasts for Engines by Thrust Class through 2039 - In Units

Demand Forecasts for Engines by Thrust Class through 2039 - In Value Terms (In $Billions)

Engine Delivery Forecasts by Key Geographic Regions through 2039 - In Units

Engine Delivery Forecasts by Key Geographic Regions through 2039 - In Value ($Billions)

Engines Production Forecasts - in Units

Estimated Value of Projected Engines Production over the forecast period - In Value Terms

